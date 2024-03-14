The Singer Oceanfront Resort to Debut This Spring After Multi-Million-Dollar Renovation, Conversion to Curio Collection by Hilton

"While Palm Beach is a popular travel destination, we're excited to unveil this new resort experience that will undoubtedly put a spotlight on Singer Island," said Steve Contos, executive vice president of Davidson Resorts. Post this

"While Palm Beach is a popular travel destination, we're excited to unveil this new resort experience that will undoubtedly put a spotlight on Singer Island," said Steve Contos, executive vice president of Davidson Resorts. "This newly enhanced resort offers a coastal haven in Florida for travelers near and far. It's an exciting opportunity to set a new standard for relaxed yet sophisticated hospitality on the island and to celebrate all that makes this enclave of the Palm Beaches so special."

A TRANSPORTIVE ISLAND ESCAPE

Taking cues from Singer Island's illustrious founders – among them architect Addison Mizner, a leading proponent of the Spanish Revival style that defines South Florida architecture – the aesthetic of The Singer embraces the island's stylish 1920's origins as a resort destination. The property features rattan, warm wood finishes, and lightweight linens throughout, weaving in natural coastal hues of sand, cream, and soft blues. Marine-inspired original artwork and sculptural installations from regional artists lend a sense of place to the common areas, with a stunning, reflective ShimmerWall anchoring the newly renovated lobby and providing a vibrant focal point for guest arrivals.

SINGER ISLAND EXCURSIONS

Alongside the resort's visual transformation, guests can also expect robust and thoughtfully developed programming designed to provide an authentic opportunity to explore and enjoy the local setting. Experiences include a weekly seashell and sea glass hunt led by a local expert; educational immersions with local turtle monitors; sunrise beach yoga; the island's only beach bonfires, complete with elevated food and beverage; and much more. In addition, the resort will offer kayak, paddleboard, and boogie board rentals for guests to take advantage of the clear turquoise waters. For those looking to venture farther afield, the island has a wealth of excursions from parasailing to guided snorkeling tours from local hotspot Blue Heron Bridge. Whether seeking relaxation or adventure, The Singer deftly exceeds expectations with an elegant, yet easygoing atmosphere unlike anything else on the island.

SAVORING THE SINGER

As part of the elevated onsite amenities, The Singer also introduces two new dining concepts, Top Shell and Caretta Caretta, along with a gourmet grab-and-go concept, The Market at Singer. A signature welcome cocktail called the Strawberry Letter will set the tone for relaxation upon arrival with a refreshing blend of strawberry-infused vodka, fresh lemon juice, fresh strawberries, and Giffard Orgeat.

Top Shell: Renowned as Singer Island's only beachfront bar, Top Shell pays homage to the graceful sea turtles that call the island's waters home. Featuring sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean with a relaxed, yet vibrant ambiance, Top Shell will offer guests a curated menu of light bites for oceanfront enjoyment, along with wine, beer, and a refreshing selection of both signature and classic cocktails. Standout selections include:

• Seafood Charcuterie Board – fish dip, smoked salmon, pickled shrimp, traditional fixings

• Blue Crab Fritters – roasted corn, spinach, chipotle aioli

• Sticky Beef Skewer – scallion, crispy shallot, sesame, Thai basil

• "Top of the Tree" cocktail – Cruzan aged rum, lime, pineapple, cream of coconut served in a whole coconut

Caretta Caretta: Anchoring the resort's culinary program is signature restaurant Caretta Caretta, its name a further nod to the Loggerhead sea turtle commonly found throughout Florida's marine environment. Inspired by the coast and serving as the island's only true beachfront restaurant, Caretta Caretta will welcome guests as a playful oceanfront concept designed to evoke a joyful, carefree dining experience. The menu will feature refined coastal fare sourced directly from local waters and acts as a celebration of seasonal ingredients with approachable preparations. Caretta Caretta will offer breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. Signature dishes include:

• Yellowtail Ceviche – avocado, furikake, charred onion, lime

• Caribbean Chicken – jerk chicken demi, sweet plantains, slaw

• Whole Crispy Grouper – sweet chili glaze, garden greens, Thai basil, pickles

Its indoor-outdoor bar will provide poolside service with an array of shareables like chilled jumbo shrimp and smoked fish dip; handhelds, including a crispy shrimp wrap and Cubano melt; tropical cocktails, like the "Endless Summer" with tequila, Cointreau, watermelon puree, and lime; a rotating selection of frozen drinks; and other ice-cold beverages.

The Market at Singer: Located adjacent to the resort lobby, The Market at Singer will offer a casual grab-and-go retail concept with La Colombe coffee, Steven Smith teas, and prepared breakfast and lunch items such as a "Wake Up" wrap, loaded bagel, avocado tartine, grilled chicken chopped bibb salad, and more. The Market will also offer pre-stocked picnic baskets and coolers for guests to take along to the beach.

THE PICTURE-PERFECT BACKDROP FOR GATHERINGS

The Singer boasts some of the area's most stunning locations for groups and social gatherings. The Canopy, the resort's signature outdoor oceanfront pavilion, is the only venue of its kind on the island, offering a memorable open-air backdrop for beachside ceremonies and wedding receptions. In total, the resort is home to more than 10,000 square feet of function space, making it the perfect setting for events of all types, from social celebrations to corporate retreats. The Singer can accommodate parties up to 250 outdoors and 180 indoors with dedicated group programming and activities inspired by the destination.

PARADISE AWAITS

As a Curio Collection by Hilton hotel, The Singer joins a global portfolio of more than 120 hand-picked and one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts in more than 30 countries and territories. The collection provides authentic, curated experiences through distinctly local and elevated amenities, while offering the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors.

For more information about The Singer Oceanfront Resort or to book a reservation, please visit https://www.thesingerresort.com and follow along on Instagram at @hiltonsingerisland.

Select imagery and renderings for the resort can be viewed and downloaded here (credit: The Singer Oceanfront Resort).

About The Singer Oceanfront Resort:

The Singer Oceanfront Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton is a newly renovated resort nestled on four miles of pristine beach on Singer Island in Palm Beach County, Florida. With unmatched beachfront access, The Singer offers a coastal escape with 223 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, multiple onsite dining concepts including the island's only beachfront bar, Top Shell, signature restaurant Caretta Caretta, poolside bar and grab-and-go style Market at Singer. Transporting guests to an island oasis, the reimagined property is outfitted with coastal touches like rattan and wood furnishings, natural textiles, blue and green hues, and linen drapery. With a one-of-a-kind beachfront pavilion and more than 10,000 square feet of event space, The Singer welcomes weddings, social groups, and corporate events for celebrations both intimate and grand. For more information, please visit the website at https://www.thesingerresort.com/.

About Curio Collection by Hilton:

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 120 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their distinct character. Curio Collection properties offer guests the ability to experience independent hotels, offering authentic, curated experiences through local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

About Davidson Resorts:

Davidson Resorts, a highly specialized operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group, features some of the world's most respected and celebrated resort veterans that are deeply ensconced in the space and truly understand the nuances of the resort market, from seasonality to recreational programming and human resources. With a focus on complex, high-touch assets, the portfolio is comprised of large-scale, seasonal properties with multiple food & beverage outlets, retail, leisure activities like golf, spa, ski, water sports and more. In 2023, Davidson Hospitality Group was ranked #1 in Guest Satisfaction among Third-Party Hotel Management Companies by J.D. Power for the second consecutive year. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram:@davidsonhospitality and X: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

