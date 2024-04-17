The SIP Forum Announces AI SUMMIT 2024 Webinar Series Registrations Are Open

AI SUMMIT features experts leading the development of AI-powered telecommunications applications and illegal Robocall mitigation solutions, thought-leaders on the opportunities and threats that AI technology poses to providers and users of telecommunications services, and key government regulators. Post this

The SIP Forum is also very proud to report that due to the support of our event sponsors, AI SUMMIT 2024 will be free to attend! Current event sponsors include Gold Sponsors Hiya, Numeracle, TNS, and Verizon; Silver Sponsor iconectiv; and Association Sponsors ATIS, Cloud Communications Alliance, CTIA, Enterprise Communications Advocacy Coalition, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association, and USTelecom.

AI SUMMIT 2024 will feature such topics as:

Special Kickoff Keynote Featuring Wesley Platt, Chief of the Consumer Policy Division at the FCC

Special Federal Trade Commission Keynote Featuring James Evans, Attorney in the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection and Co-Coordinator of the FTC's Voice Cloning Challenge

Special AARP Keynote Featuring Kathy Stokes, Director of Fraud Prevention, AARP Fraud Watch Network

Defining AI and the Important Differences between Discriminative and Generative AI

Using AI-powered tools to analyze calling patterns

Biometric Speech Analysis

Mitigating the Threat of Voice Cloning

The Benefits of AI-based Voice Surveys

Call Screening Solutions

AI-powered Network-based Call Blocking

Speech to Text Analysis

Exploring existing AI Risk Management Frameworks, such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) RFM

How wireless providers are leveraging AI technologies including the analysis of network data, identifying patterns and predicting outcomes to avoid network outages

AI-powered Fraud Detection and Prevention

Detection and Prevention AI-powered Customer Engagement Tools

AI-powered Intelligent Routing

Optimizing Product Delivery with AI

The Benefits of Digital Watermarking Solutions

Best Practices for AI Risk Management

Developing Clear Guidance to the Calling Industry

Discussion of TCPA-related Consent Requirements and Associated Remedies

The Relevance of the ECPA/Wiretap Act in Formulating Policy

Using AI to Assist People with Disabilities

The Role of "Know Your Customer (KYC)" Strategies in Differentiating between Good and Bad AI-powered Communications

Concerns and Discussion re: preventing Discriminatory Behavior (i.e. call blocking, mislabeling and missing call presentation information) at the Terminating End of the Call Path

And Much More!

AI SUMMIT 2024 is a must-attend event for operational personnel and engineers from service providers of all stripes, for individuals who are responsible for managing Enterprise communications operations, and all others that are part of the telecommunications industry, including telecommunications providers, major backbone operators, interconnect and wholesale solution providers, ISPs, cable operators, and wireless network operators, as well as governmental regulators and agencies, regulatory attorneys with state and federal jurisdictions, equipment manufacturers and mobile product developers, device integration specialists, large enterprise service assurance operations and IT/communications staff, customer care/contact center operators, application providers, data analytics firms, digital watermark solutions providers, and AI-powered lead generation solutions providers.

For More Information and to Register

Visit the AI SUMMIT 2024 event landing page for more information, and to register for the event webinars visit the AI SUMMIT 2024 Agenda webpage. Still have questions? Send an email to [email protected] or call +1-203-829-6307.

About the SIP Forum

The SIP Forum is a leading IP communications industry association that engages in numerous activities that promote and advance SIP-based technology, such as the development of industry recommendations; interoperability testing events including SIPit, and special workshops, educational activities, and general promotion of IP communications standards, services, and technology for service provider, enterprise and governmental applications. One of the SIP Forum's major initiatives is the joint development with ATIS (the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions) of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework – a set of illegal Robocall and Caller ID Spoofing mitigation standards that defines mechanisms to verify a calling number and specifies how it will be transported across communications networks. The SIP Forum is also the producer of the annual SIPNOC conferences (for SIP Network Operators Conference), focused on the technical requirements of the service provider community, the STIR/SHAKEN SUMMIT, KYC SUMMIT, and other industry events. Other important Forum initiatives include maintaining working groups in SIP trunking, security, SIP and IPv6, and IP-based Network-to-Network Interconnection. For more information about SIP Forum initiatives, please visit: https://www.sipforum.org.

Media Contact

Marc Robins, SIP Forum LLC, 203-829-6307, [email protected], https://www.sipforum.org/

SOURCE SIP Forum LLC