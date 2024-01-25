The SIP Forum Announces Conference Lineup for 2024 - AI SUMMIT and SIPNOC 2024 Dates Set

We're excited to be highlighting the opportunities and risks that AI poses to the telecommunications industry and users of communication services during our new, upcoming virtual AI SUMMIT. And we look forward to hosting our next live and in-person SIPNOC in September! Post this

Developed jointly by the SIP Forum and ATIS (the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions) to efficiently implement the Internet Engineering Task Force's (IETF) STIR (for Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) standard, SHAKEN (for Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) defines a mechanism to verify the calling number and specifies how it will be transported across communications networks.

Together, the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework offers a practical mechanism to provide verified information about the calling party as well as the origin of the call — what is known as "attestation" — for the first time in the network. Giving service providers the tools needed to sign and verify calling numbers makes it possible for businesses and consumers to know, before answering, that the calls they receive are from legitimate parties.

AI SUMMIT and SIPNOC 2024 attendees will include telecommunications providers, major backbone operators, interconnect and wholesale solution providers, ISPs, ITSPs (Internet Telephony Service Providers), cable operators, hosted and managed services providers, wireless network operators, International PTTs, and large enterprises, as well as industry stakeholders in the Robocall/Robotext and Caller ID Spoofing elimination/mitigation ecosystem, including governmental regulators, enforcers and legislators; equipment manufacturers; customer care and contact center operators; application providers; data analytics firms; regulatory attorneys with State and Federal Jurisdictions; Device Integration Specialists; Service Assurance and IT/communication staff; digital watermark solutions providers; and AI-powered lead generation solutions providers.

"The SIP Forum is excited to be highlighting the opportunities and risks that AI poses to the telecommunications industry and users of communication services during our new virtual AI SUMMIT, as well as its role in the formulation of a comprehensive solution to eliminating illegal Robocall and Robotext fraud and spam," said Marc Robins, SIP Forum President and Managing Director, and SIPNOC and AI SUMMIT Program Chair.

"We are also thrilled that we will once again be meeting live and in-person in September at SIPNOC 2024, where we will provide broad coverage of the requirements, challenges and the opportunities presented by the global effort to eliminate the scourge of telecom-based fraud and restore trust in communications," added Robins. "We created SIPNOC to provide a unique meeting place for the international community of communications engineers and network operations professionals who deal with the real-world intricacies of providing communications services on a day-to-day basis, and with SIPNOC 2024 we will continue this vital tradition."

For More Information and Registration

Registration for the AI SUMMIT will open in mid-April 2024 (roughly three weeks prior to the start of the event), while details about the upcoming webinar series can be found at https://www.sipforum.org/news-events/ai-summit-overview/.

Details about SIPNOC 2024 can be found at its conference website http://www.sipnoc.org. SIPNOC 2024 attendee registration will open in May 2024.

Sponsorship Information

There are a number of valuable event sponsorship opportunities available for companies offering STIR/SHAKEN, Call Vetting, KYC, Call Branding, and Data Analytics services and AI-powered telecommunications solutions for both the AI SUMMIT and SIPNOC 2024 conferences. For information about sponsorship benefits and costs, please contact Marc Robins at +1-203-829-6307 or email [email protected].

About the SIP Forum

The SIP Forum is a leading IP communications industry association that engages in numerous activities that promote and advance SIP-based technology, such as the development of industry recommendations; interoperability testing events including SIPit, and special workshops, educational activities, and general promotion of IP communications standards, services, and technology for service provider, enterprise, and governmental applications. The SIP Forum is also the producer of the annual SIPNOC conferences (for SIP Network Operators Conference), focused on the technical requirements of the service provider community, the STIR/SHAKEN SUMMIT, KYC SUMMIT, AI SUMMIT, and other leading industry events. Other important Forum initiatives include maintaining working groups in SIP trunking, security, IP-based Network-to-Network Interconnection (IP-NNI) and the SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework. For more information about SIP Forum initiatives, please visit: https://www.sipforum.org.

Media Contact

Marc Robins, SIP Forum LLC, 203-829-6307, [email protected], https://www.sipforum.org

SOURCE SIP Forum LLC