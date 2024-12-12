The SIP Forum Announces Conference Lineup for 2025 - BRANDED CALLING SUMMIT 2025 and SIPNOC 2025 Dates Set

We are excited to be highlighting the opportunities Branded Calling presents to the telecommunications industry and the positive impact it offers users of communication services at our new BRANDED CALLING SUMMIT, and announcing dates for SIPNOC 2025, the 14th Annual SIP Network Operators Conference. Post this

SIPNOC 2025, a three-day live and in-person educational conference, will be held on September 16-18, 2025 at the Hyatt Regency Dulles Hotel in Herndon, VA, and will continue and expand its focus on the broad Call and Text Authentication ecosystem, including STIR/SHAKEN, Call Analytics and Vetting, Branded Calling and Rich Call Data, International Traceback and STIR/SHAKEN adoption, KYC initiatives, Enterprise requirements and challenges, SMS Text Authentication initiatives, new AI-powered communications applications, associated International, U.S. Federal and State regulatory, legislative and enforcement actions, and much more.

Developed jointly by the SIP Forum and ATIS (the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions) to efficiently implement the Internet Engineering Task Force's (IETF) STIR (for Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) standard, SHAKEN (for Signature-based Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) defines a mechanism to verify the calling number and specifies how it will be transported across communications networks.

Together, the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework offers a practical mechanism to provide verified information about the calling party as well as the origin of the call — what is known as "attestation" — for the first time in the network. Giving service providers the tools needed to sign and verify calling numbers makes it possible for businesses and consumers to know, before answering, that the calls they receive are from legitimate parties.

BRANDED CALLING SUMMIT 2025 and SIPNOC 2025 attendees will include telecommunications providers, major backbone operators, interconnect and wholesale solution providers, ISPs, ITSPs (Internet Telephony Service Providers), cable operators, hosted and managed services providers, wireless network operators, International PTTs, and large enterprises, as well as key industry stakeholders in the Robocall/Robotext and Caller ID Spoofing elimination/mitigation ecosystem, including governmental regulators, enforcers and legislators; equipment manufacturers; customer care and contact center operators; application providers; data analytics firms; regulatory attorneys with State and Federal Jurisdictions; Device Integration Specialists; Service Assurance and IT/communication staff; and AI-powered solutions providers.

"The SIP Forum is excited to be highlighting the opportunities that Branded Calling presents to the telecommunications industry and the positive impact it offers users of communication services during our new virtual BRANDED CALLING SUMMIT," said Marc Robins, SIP Forum President and Managing Director, and SIPNOC and BRANDED CALLING SUMMIT Program Chair.

"We are also looking forward to be meeting live and in-person again in September at SIPNOC 2025, where we will provide broad coverage of the requirements, challenges and the opportunities presented by the global effort to eliminate the scourge of telecom-based fraud and restore trust in communications," added Robins. "SIPNOC has become the premier gathering place for the Call Authentication community and the engineers and network operations professionals who deal with the real-world intricacies of providing communications services on a day-to-day basis, and with SIPNOC 2025 we will continue this vital tradition."

For More Information and Registration

Registration for the BRANDED CALLING SUMMIT 2025 will open in mid-March 2025 (roughly three weeks prior to the start of the event), while details about the upcoming webinar series can be found at https://www.sipforum.org/news-events/branded-calling-summit-overview/

Preliminary details about SIPNOC 2025 can be found at its conference website http://www.sipnoc.org. SIPNOC 2025 attendee registration will officially open in May 2025.

Sponsorship Information

There are a number of valuable event sponsorship opportunities for both the BRANDED CALLING SUMMIT 2025 and SIPNOC 2025 conferences. For information about sponsorship benefits and costs, please send an email to [email protected].

