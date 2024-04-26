The SIP Forum Opens Call for Presentations for SIPNOC 2024, September 17 - 19, 2024

The primary focus of SIPNOC 2024 is on the broad Call and Text Authentication ecosystem and the continuing efforts to eliminate illegal Robocalls, Caller ID Spoofing and Robotexts, as well as other related topics. Post this

The SIPNOC 2024 agenda is being specifically developed for industry stakeholders in the Call and Text Authentication ecosystem, including telecommunications providers, major backbone operators, interconnect and wholesale solution providers, ISPs, cable operators, wireless network operators and large enterprises, as well as other industry stakeholders including governmental regulators and agencies, equipment manufacturers, contact centers, application providers and data analytics firms.

The SIPNOC conferences attract leading technical and operations personnel from the global carrier community and have earned high praise from attendees for their educational, non-commercial and technical content that focuses on the real-world challenges operators face when deploying SIP services in global IP networks.

To view the official call for presentations, which includes instructions on submitting material and specific SIPNOC policies, please visit https://www.sipforum.org/news-events/sipnoc-2024-overview/sipnoc-2024-call-for-presentations/.

Possible topics can include but are not limited to the Status and Overview of the SIP Forum/ATIS Joint IP-NNI Task Force; Overview of the STIR/SHAKEN Framework; Status of the Secure Telephone Identity Governance Authority (STI-GA); Important Certification Management Considerations and Procedures; Policy Administration; The Regulatory Environment; Current Legislative Actions and Ramifications; Current Enforcement Actions and Policies; The State of International STIR/SHAKEN Adoption and Call Authentication Policies; Call Validation Display Framework; 603+/608/607 SIP Call Blocking Notification Codes; Enhanced CNAM and Rich Call Data; Domestic and International KYC Solutions and Initiatives; Branded Calling; Requirements of the Financial Services Industry; Requirements of the Health Care Industry; Requirements of the Utilities Industry; Emergency Calling (e911) Security Strategies and Solutions; Data Analytics Solutions; STIR/SHAKEN Deployment Best-Practices; Service Provider Case Studies; Considerations for Management, Performance and Troubleshooting; Government Agency Use Cases and Requirements; New SMS Text Authentication initiatives; Challenges and Opportunities for Implementing Call Authentication Solutions with Enterprise Customers; Contact Center Requirements; Domestic and International Track and Trace Issues and Considerations; STIR/SHAKEN Security Considerations; Interconnection and Access Reform Challenges; Interoperability topics which may include best practices, issues found, current state of deployed equipment, or tactics for resolving interop issues; Monitoring and Operational Considerations; Testing Considerations and Tools; Standardization Issues and Progress; and Scaling and Capacity Issues.

SIPNOC 2024 offers several different types of speaking opportunities including:

General Session Talks: A General Session presentation should be on a topic of interest to the general SIPNOC audience, and may be up to 30 minutes long (including time for Q&A).

SIPNOC 2024 Call for Presentation Key Dates

Presentation Abstracts Due: May 15, 2024

Draft Presentations Due: June 15, 2024

Acceptance Decision and Notifications: July 01, 2024

Draft Program Published: July 15, 2024

Final Agenda Published: August 15, 2024

Final Presentations Due: September 01, 2024

Conference Begins: September 17, 2024

SIPNOC 2024 Call for Presentations General Info

To view the official call for presentations, which includes instructions on submitting material and specific SIPNOC policies, please visit https://www.sipforum.org/news-events/sipnoc-2024-overview/sipnoc-2024-call-for-presentations/.

SIPNOC 2024 General Event Information

For more information about SIPNOC 2024, please visit http://www.sipnoc.org or send an email to [email protected] .

SIPNOC 2024 Sponsorship Information

For information about corporate sponsorship opportunities at SIPNOC 2024, please contact Marc Robins , SIP Forum President and Managing Director at [email protected] .

About the SIP Forum

The SIP Forum is a leading IP communications industry association that engages in numerous activities that promote and advance SIP-based technology, such as the development of industry recommendations; interoperability testing events including SIPit, and special workshops, educational activities, and general promotion of IP communications standards, services, and technology for service provider, enterprise and governmental applications. One of the SIP Forum's major initiatives is the joint development with ATIS (the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions) of the STIR/SHAKEN Call Authentication Framework – a set of illegal Robocall and Caller ID Spoofing mitigation standards that defines mechanisms to verify a calling number and specifies how it will be transported across communications networks. The SIP Forum is also the producer of the annual SIPNOC conferences (for SIP Network Operators Conference), focused on the technical requirements of the service provider community, the STIR/SHAKEN SUMMIT, KYC SUMMIT, AI SUMMIT, and other industry events. Other important Forum initiatives include maintaining working groups in SIP trunking, security, SIP and IPv6, and IP-based Network-to-Network Interconnection. For more information about SIP Forum initiatives, please visit: https://www.sipforum.org.

Media Contact

Marc Robins, SIP Forum LLC, 203-829-6307, [email protected], https://www.sipforum.org

SOURCE SIP Forum LLC