The Sky's the Limit for Jet Boat Cars at Watersports Car

One of the newest and most innovative watercraft manufacturers in the USA has reached another milestone marker. Watersports Car, based in Miami, Florida, has been officially JD Power Certified. Not only does this demonstrate the extent of our high-quality products but also makes our watercrafts now eligible for financing through all major marine lenders – making your dream ride more accessible than ever!

Previously known as NADA Guides, J.D. Power boat values provide a boat's estimated market value based on several factors, such as the make, model, year and condition. JD Power values are the result after analyzing a vast number of boat transactions based on retail prices, from high to low. Boat dealers and consumers both rely heavily on these estimations when evaluating a boat's worth and reliability.

How Reliable is the JD Power Book Value?

J.D. Power evaluates a boat's value by analyzing numerous sources, including reports from auctions, private boat sales, as well as boat dealer transactions. A boat's value is presented from low to high retail price ranges, by considering the boat's history, as well as market value. The conclusion will determine a fair asking price and contemplate the comparison to how lenders will assess the boat when considering granting a loan.

The values estimated by JD Power are just that, estimations. A vessel's value is determined by analyzing actual sales and pricing data from numerous transactions. Other factors are also evaluated when considering JD Power boat values, including age of the vessel in question. Therefore, the boat's estimated value may vary somewhat due to circumstances, such as regional discrepancies, boat conditions, and the latest market trends. Nonetheless, J.D. Power is a highly trusted and most frequently utilized resource for all types of boats and vehicles.

In circumstances, such as new innovations in personal watercrafts like the jet car boats manufactured by Watersport Car, JD Power boat values may differentiate. That is why receiving this JD Power and Associates Award is so significant for both Watersport Car and its buyers. We have successfully been granted approval after a thorough review during the JD Power dependability study.

JD Power's New Reliability Rating Now Enables Personal Watercraft Financing

While JD Power market values do not exactly make a buyer eligible for financing, the JD Power reliability rating does positively influence the ability to get financing for a Watersports Car boat or personal watercraft.

When a boat or watercraft is JD Power certified, it means that the vessel has been extensively researched using previous customer feedback and also data and analysis presented by professionals who are highly skilled and experienced with the products involved. The JD Power and Associates boating rating significantly improves a buyer's opportunity for lending because the product has been more highly valued both for new and used boat and watercraft sales.

Get Approved for Boat and Personal Watercraft Financing

Watersports Car offers a full menu of jet ski and jet car boat models for sale. These innovative vessels are becoming some of the most sought-after watercrafts in California, Miami and throughout the world. Whether you are a watercraft dealer or a watersport enthusiast, there are some excellent financing options available. Get started today! Call 305-922-8422 with any questions or contact us online.

