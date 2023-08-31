The Smart Bet Charity Poker Tournament For Tech Executives Returns To The Chicago Cultural Center on October 12, 2023

"Beyond raising money for our deserving charitable partners, Smart Bet forges friendships, builds connections and raises awareness of local tech developments. It's a fun way to help foster the future of innovation in Chicago," said Sean Smyth, Smart Bet President and CEO of PechaKucha. Tweet this

Smart Bet brings together Chicago's entrepreneurial community for charity poker tournaments that raise funds to help educate and train urban youth in technology and entrepreneurship. Proceeds benefit two Chicago non-profits, https://www.futurefounders.com/ and https://chitech.org/.

"Smart Bet started as a casual event among entrepreneurs to benefit Chicago youth, but in just over a decade, it has blossomed into an organization that connects leaders and visionaries committed to Chicago's future in technology," said Smart Bet co-founder and Ocient CEO Chris Gladwin.

In addition to raising money for deserving young people in Chicago, the winning player will qualify for grand prize admission to the https://www.wsop.com/ in Las Vegas that runs May 30 to July 18. Other prizes such as vacation travel packages, Smart TVs, and Apple products will be awarded as well.

Individual casino tickets are sold for $150 and poker tickets are $300. Sponsorship packages are available to buy bundles of tickets and receive other promotional benefits. Food and drink is included with the ticket price and will be provided by Hub 51, a Lettuce Entertain You company, and Robert's Pizza and Dough Company.

Smart Bet's Fall 2023 charity poker event marks the first return to the Chicago Cultural Center since the pandemic. For Smart Bet's March 2020 charity poker event that was canceled due to COVID, all tickets and sponsorships sold will be honored on October 12.

"We're excited to bring Smart Bet Charity's 'big game' back to the Chicago Cultural Center on October 12 after a multi-year hiatus," said Sean Smyth, Smart Bet President and CEO of PechaKucha. "Beyond raising money for our deserving charitable partners, Smart Bet forges friendships, builds connections and raises awareness of local tech developments. It's a fun way to help foster the future of innovation in Chicago."

Past winners of Smart Bet's poker tournaments include Terry Howerton, CEO of TechNexus Venture Collaborative; Jim Dugan, Founding Managing Partner of OCA Ventures; Nik Rokop, Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship at IIT; Jeremie Bacon, CEO of The Forge; Mike Evans, CEO of Fixer and Co-Founder Grubhub; Chris Gladwin, CEO of Ocient; and Sean Smyth, CEO of PechaKucha.

Information about tickets, sponsorships, donation opportunities, or to sign up for charity poker event emails, visit https://www.smartbet.org or contact [email protected].

About Smart Bet Charity

Smart Bet Charity is Chicago's premier poker event series for technology and innovation executives. Founded in 2006 by a small group of technology leaders on a mission to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs in Chicago, Smart Bet has raised over $1 million for our partner charities Future Founders and Chicago Tech Academy. Smart Bet Charity is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. To learn more or sign up to receive event news, visit https://www.smartbet.org.

