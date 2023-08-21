The Smith Global Foundation Donates $200,000 to Support Relief in Maui

We send our deepest condolences for the many lives lost, and we will continue to support Hawaii as they move forward from this terrible tragedy. Tweet this

The company also announced an ongoing, internal employee-donation drive to support three Maui-based organizations: Maui Strong Fund, Maui Food Bank, and Maui Humane Society. The Smith Global Foundation will be matching all employee contributions to the campaign dollar for dollar.

"Smith is committed to helping our communities all over the world, and our employees consistently give their time, skills, and money to create positive changes with lasting impact," said Bob Ackerley, Co-Founder and Director at Smith. "We send our deepest condolences for the many lives lost, and we will continue to support Hawaii as they move forward from this terrible tragedy."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith sources, manages, and distributes the electronic components that go into everything from mobile phones and computers to appliances and automobiles. In 20 cities around the world, Smith's legion of employees communicates in 50 languages and dialects and buys and sells components 24 hours per day, generating global annual sales in excess of $4.7 billion in 2022. Smith is always moving: helping manufacturers navigate market shifts; customizing supply chain solutions; testing components using cutting-edge technology. The support of Smith's flexible Intelligent Distribution™ model optimizes customers' supply chains from beginning to end, including offering customized options for IT asset disposition that deliver maximum ROI, sustainability, and security. Smith's testing and logistics hubs in Houston, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, and Singapore cover critical areas like quality management, counterfeit prevention, and environmental safety. Smith's operations, purchasing, and sales worldwide are seamlessly integrated with the company's global IT infrastructure, offering real-time, global inventory and logistics visibility. Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components and ranks number six among all global distributors. For more information, please visit http://www.smithweb.com or reach out to a Smith representative any time of day at +1 713.430.3000.

Media Contact

Rich Witmer, Smith, +1 7134302141, [email protected], www.smithweb.com

SOURCE Smith