The Sociable Society Named #105 in Marketing, Advertising & PR to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Sociable Society, a strategic leader in influencer management and marketing, today announced it has ranked #1,375 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, earning the #80 spot in Los Angeles. The recognition reflects a 323% growth rate over the past three years - momentum the agency says is just the beginning.
The Inc. 5000 list honors innovative companies across industries that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth over a three-year evaluation period. This year's ranking places The Sociable Society alongside some of the nation's most respected private businesses, including several that have been long-standing partners to the agency.
"This recognition is a testament to our team's creativity, strategic thinking, and passion for delivering results to our creators and clients," said Jay Kent-Hume, Co-Founder & CEO. "This recognition celebrates our drive to push boundaries, amplify voices, and deliver results that matter for our team, creators and clients."
Founded in 2015, The Sociable Society set out to be more than just an influencer marketing agency. By serving as engineers of connections, creators of experiences, and catalysts for success, the agency has built a reputation for blending creative, culture-driven storytelling with data-driven insights to produce measurable and transformative results. Companies on this year's list have demonstrated not only impressive growth but also resilience and innovation in the face of shifting market conditions.
