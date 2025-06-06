The Sociable Society Welcomes Roy Peters as Senior Vice President, Creator Management

"The Sociable Society has established itself as a powerhouse in the influencer space, known for innovation, integrity, and impact. I'm excited to join this dynamic team and help shape the future of creator success," said Roy Peters. Post this

In his new role as SVP, Roy will oversee TSS's Creator Management division, leading a team of top-tier talent managers responsible for nurturing over 225 creators with a combined reach of more than 175 million. He will focus on expanding strategic brand partnerships, driving operational efficiency, and fostering long-term creator success.

"The Sociable Society has established itself as a powerhouse in the influencer space, known for innovation, integrity, and impact. I'm excited to join this dynamic team and help shape the future of creator success," said Roy Peters.

Jay Kent-Hume, Co-Founder of TSS, shared his excitement about Roy's appointment:

"Roy's track record speaks for itself — he's a proven leader who knows how to navigate the evolving creator economy with both strategic vision and heart. As we enter our next phase of growth, Roy's leadership will be instrumental in elevating our talent and our team to new heights."

"Roy is the kind of leader who elevates everything around him — team, talent, and vision. His experience and perspective are exactly what we need as we scale the next phase of our business. We couldn't be more excited to welcome him to TSS," added Emily Fonda, Co-Founder of The Sociable Society.

This appointment marks another significant milestone in The Sociable Society's continued expansion as it doubles down on its mission to champion talent, foster authentic storytelling, and build brand partnerships that move culture.

About The Sociable Society

Founded in 2015, The Sociable Society is a premier influencer marketing and creator management agency. With a reputation for high-touch talent management, strategic creator development, and affiliate-driven creator growth, TSS supports a diverse roster of creators who see an average revenue increase of 220% in their first year. The agency's expertise spans creator development, brand activations, and content strategy for digital-first campaigns that move culture.

Media Contact

Emily Fonda, The Sociable Society, 1 3105290380, [email protected], www.thesociablesociety.com

SOURCE The Sociable Society