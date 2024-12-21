The Sociable Society Welcomes Sydney Snelten, Jess Golden, and Dayna Ashame to Strengthen Leadership in Creator Growth and Management

"We're honored to welcome Jess, Dayna, and Sydney" shared Co-Founder Emily Fonda. "Their experience, collaborative nature, and creator industry passion perfectly aligns with our cultural pillars of being a creator-first, relationship driven creator agency — we're excited to see their contributions." Post this

As Head of the Creator Growth Division, Sydney will oversee initiatives to expand revenue opportunities, enhance affiliate marketing strategies, and drive sustainable growth for TSS's creator community. Her expertise in affiliate-driven content and her track record of building long-term success for creators make her the perfect leader to spearhead this new division.

"Joining The Sociable Society is an incredible milestone," said Sydney Snelten. "I've long admired TSS's innovative approach and its commitment to creators. Having witnessed the power of affiliate marketing to transform the creator economy, I'm excited to help TSS talent unlock new growth opportunities and shape the future of the industry."

Jay Kent-Hume, Co-Founder of TSS, expressed his excitement about Sydney's appointment:

"Sydney's unparalleled expertise and passion for creator success have been evident throughout her career. Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to evolve and elevate the value we provide to creators. We're honored to have her onboard to lead this transformative division."

Joining Sydney in expanding TSS's leadership team are Jess Golden and Dayna Ashame, two seasoned professionals with extensive experience in talent management and digital marketing.

Jess Golden , formerly Director of Talent Management at Kensington Grey, steps into the role of Head of Creator Management. Renowned for her commitment to inclusive partnerships and fostering opportunities for underrepresented creators, Jess brings a proven track record of securing high-profile collaborations with brands such as Dior Beauty, Tiffany & Co., and AMEX.

"I'm honored to join TSS and contribute to its mission of empowering creators," said Jess Golden. "I look forward to building impactful, inclusive campaigns and forging authentic connections that amplify the voices shaping the creator economy."

Dayna Ashame joins TSS as Senior Creator Manager, bringing nearly a decade of experience in digital marketing and campaign management. At Kensington Grey, Dayna led high-impact collaborations with Target, Amazon's The Drop, and luxury events with Pandora. In her new role, she will focus on elevating talent brands, building customized growth strategies, and securing high-value partnerships with top-tier brands.

"This is an exciting opportunity to work with such a passionate and talented team," said Dayna Ashame. "I'm eager to help diversify TSS's exceptional roster and drive meaningful collaborations that make a lasting impact."

Emily Fonda, Co-Founder of TSS, praised the new additions:

"Sydney, Jess, and Dayna bring unparalleled expertise, collaborative spirit, and passion for the creator economy. Their leadership perfectly aligns with our vision as a creator-first agency, and we're excited to see the incredible impact they will make on our continued growth and success."

About The Sociable Society

Founded in 2015, The Sociable Society is a premier influencer marketing and creator management agency. TSS connects brands with top-tier creators through innovative strategies and authentic engagement. Over the past year, TSS has doubled its talent roster, managing over 200 creators who see an average revenue growth of 220% in their first year. The agency's expertise spans brand partnerships, affiliate marketing, and custom-tailored creator growth services. For more information, visit www.thesociablesociety.com.

