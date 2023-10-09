The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer and the International Bladder Cancer Group Publish Recommendations for Clinical Trial Design in Bladder Cancer

"The SITC-IBCG Bladder Cancer Clinical Trial Design Expert Panel was formed as a collaborative effort between these two organizations to identify the optimal approach to designing trials that will capture the benefit of medical therapies for each unique stage of bladder cancer." Tweet this

"The SITC-IBCG Bladder Cancer Clinical Trial Design Expert Panel was formed as a collaborative effort between these two organizations to identify the optimal approach to designing trials that will capture the benefit of medical therapies for each unique stage of bladder cancer," said Matthew D. Galsky, MD, Chair, SITC-IBCG Bladder Cancer Clinical Trial Design Expert Panel.

The Expert Panel was composed of leaders in the field of bladder cancer, including a patient advocate provided by the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN). The Expert Panel generated evidence- and consensus-based recommendations to help clinician scientists tailor trials specific to urothelial carcinoma stage (including low-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer through metastatic disease) and treatment approach (eg, trimodality therapy versus neoadjuvant or adjuvant therapy).

"The recommendations detailed in the SITC-IBCG Clinical Trial Designs in Bladder Cancer publication describe how to design trials that will generate comparable and robust data," said Ashish M. Kamat, MD, MBBS, FACS, Chair of the SITC-IBCG Bladder Cancer Clinical Trial Design Expert Panel. "These data will ultimately lead to higher rates of bladder function preservation and prevention of progression or recurrence for patients with localized disease, and improved quality and length of life for patients with metastatic disease."

A significant unmet need exists for new UC treatments, and standardized trials designed with high-yield endpoints are critical for identifying therapies that will have the most positive impact for patients. The SITC-IBCG Clinical Trial Designs in Bladder Cancer paper includes recommendations for study design, including enrollment criteria, study objectives, endpoints, response measurement, statistics (including minimal value for effect and sample size considerations), and pathology considerations. These study design elements are summarized according to disease stage and treatment modality for comparison in the paper's table.

