The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Announces Late-Breaking Abstracts and Press Briefing Presented at 38th Annual Meeting

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) received a record-breaking number of abstract submissions in 2023, more than 1,600, and has announced titles and authors for 30 accepted Late-breaking Abstracts (LBA). The abstracts will be presented at SITC's upcoming 38th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs taking place November 1–5, 2023, in San Diego, CA and virtually. SITC also invites you to attend the virtual press briefing of the society's 38th Annual Meeting (SITC 2023) beginning at 12:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) received a record-breaking number of abstract submissions in 2023, more than 1,600, and has announced titles and authors for 30 accepted Late-breaking Abstracts (LBA). The abstracts will be presented at SITC's upcoming 38th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs taking place November 1–5, 2023, in San Diego, CA and virtually.

SITC also invites you to attend the virtual press briefing of the society's 38th Annual Meeting (SITC 2023) beginning at 12:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023.

The abstracts selected for the press briefing represent an array of the top advances in cancer immunotherapy research. Data shared during the press briefing may be embargoed to a later date and time during the Annual Meeting and that information will be shared during the presentation. For more information, please review the SITC 2023 Media Policy.

The schedule of presentations and press briefing presenters are listed in order below:

Abstract #144 – Novel public and tumor-wide neoantigens arising from clonal aberrant splicing events drive tumor-specific T-cell responses across diverse cancer types

Presenter: Darwin Kwok , MS – University of California San Francisco Abstract #623 – AI-designed personalized neoantigen vaccine, EVX-02, induces robust T-cell responses in melanoma patients

Presenter: Daniela Kleine-Kohlbrecher , PhD – Evaxion Biotech Abstract #275 – Inosine endows CAR T cells with features of increased stemness and anti-tumor potency

Presenter: Dorota Klysz , PhD – Stanford University Abstract #1514 – In vivo CAR-M: redirecting endogenous myeloid cells with mRNA for cancer immunotherapy (Late-Breaking Abstract)

Presenter: Michael Klichinsky , PharmD, PhD – Carisma Therapeutics Abstract #216 – Tissue nanomechanical signature as a novel, clinically translatable predictor of response to immunotherapy combined with low-dose radiation

Presenter: Sara Nizzero , PhD – ARTIDIS AG, Houston Methodist Research Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Abstract #578 – Anti-PD-1 therapy alters the generation and durability of de novo responses to vaccination in humans

Presenter: Kelly Burke , MD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School Abstract #1519 – Avelumab combined with regorafenib in solid tumors with tertiary lymphoid structures: a phase 2 REGOMUNE trial cohort (Late-Breaking Abstract)

Presenter: Antoine Italiano , PhD – Institut Bergonié Abstract #1534 – Clinical activity of SD-101 with immune checkpoint inhibition (ICI) in metastatic uveal melanoma liver metastasis (MUM-LM) from the PERIO-01 Phase 1 trial (Late-Breaking Abstract)

Presenter: Diwakar Davar , MD – UPMC Hillman Cancer Center

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Participating members of the media will have the opportunity to submit questions for up to three minutes following each presentation. To attend this press briefing, you must register as a member of the press for SITC 2023. To register, please visit https://www.sitcancer.org/2023/press/press-registration. After registration is confirmed, you will receive instructions for the briefing. For more information regarding SITC 2023, please visit the Annual Meeting website at http://www.sitcancer.org/2023.

About SITC

Established in 1984, the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is a nonprofit organization of medical professionals dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the development, science and application of cancer immunotherapy and tumor immunology. SITC is comprised of influential basic and translational scientists, practitioners, health care professionals, government leaders and industry professionals around the globe. Through educational initiatives that foster scientific exchange and collaboration among leaders in the field, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere. Learn more about SITC, our educational offerings and other resources at sitcancer.org and follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact

Thomas Martin, Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, 414-271-2456, [email protected], www.sitcancer.org

Twitter

SOURCE Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer