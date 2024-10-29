The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide Unveils Online Guide to Navigating Youth Behavioral Health.

"SPTS remains dedicated to increasing awareness, providing life-saving resources, and reducing the stigma associated with mental health and suicide," said Doherty. Post this

Affected Demographics

The impact of suicide and mental health challenges is felt across all demographics, but certain groups are disproportionately affected. Adolescents, particularly those facing social, economic and familial stressors, are at heightened risk. The SPTS toolkit addresses these challenges by providing tailored resources that empower parents and caregivers to act proactively.

Introducing the Parent/Caregiver's Toolkit

The newly launched Parent/Caregiver's Toolkit by SPTS is a comprehensive resource offering guidance on recognizing common mental health issues, identifying warning signs, and understanding how to advocate for youth effectively. The toolkit is available in multiple languages, ensuring accessibility for diverse communities. It is designed to be user-friendly and mobile-friendly, making it a convenient tool for use anytime, anywhere.

Key Features of the Toolkit

Common Mental Health Issues: Detailed information on prevalent mental health conditions among adolescents.

Warning Signs: Insights into behavioral indicators that may signal mental health concerns.

Advocacy and Communication: Strategies for effective communication with educators and healthcare providers.

Crisis Response: Steps to take when responding to concerning behaviors.

Accessing the Toolkit

The SPTS Parent/Caregiver's Toolkit can be accessed for free at sptstoolkit.org. It is currently available in 14 languages, ensuring that it meets the needs of New Jersey's diverse population.

Commitment to Mental Health

"SPTS remains dedicated to increasing awareness, providing life-saving resources, and reducing the stigma associated with mental health and suicide," said Doherty. "The release of this toolkit represents a significant step forward in supporting the mental health of adolescents across New Jersey and Beyond."

For more information about the Parent/Caregiver's Toolkit or to learn more about SPTS's ongoing efforts, please visit https://sptsusa.org/.

About The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide

The Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide (SPTS) is dedicated to increasing awareness, saving lives and reducing the stigma of suicide through specialized training programs and mental health resources that empower students, parents, school staff and community members with the skills needed to help youth build a life of resiliency. SPTS is located at 110 West Main Street in Freehold. To learn more, visit https://sptsusa.org or call 732-410-7900.

