The Society of Financial Service Professionals Elects 2023-2024 Executive Committee

ARDMORE, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society of Financial Service Professionals (FSP) has elected its executive committee for 2023-2024 as well as three new members of its board of directors. Serving on the executive committee of FSP's board are:

President: Jesse G. Dogillo , CFP, CLU, ChFC, AEP, principal and founder of Bay Area Advisers, in Sunnyvale, CA

President-elect: Andrew J. Rinn, JD, CFP, CLU, ChFC, Vice President of Advanced Strategies at Sammons Financial Group, West Des Moines, IA

Secretary: Troy D. Branch, JD, CLU, ChFC, 2nd Vice President, Advanced Planning with Ameritas, in Lincoln, NE

Immediate Past President: Ernest J. Guerriero, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, CPCU, CPC, CMS, AIF, RICP, CPFA, Director of Business Markets at Consolidated Planning, Charlotte, NC

David M. Maola, JD, MBA, chief executive officer of FSP, also serves on the executive committee. The new executive committee's term began on September 1.

Three new members were also elected to the FSP board of directors. They are:

Jacqueline A. Baldwin , CLTC, a financial advisor with B & L Financial Architect in South Windsor, CT

Nick Elbert, CLU, LTCP, vice president of sales for OCI Insurance and Financial Services in Elkhorn, NE

John Rousos, CLU, a partner with Financial Strategies Group, LLP, Raleigh, NC

About FSP

FSP is a multidisciplinary community of experienced financial professionals, a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. FSP's chapters provide opportunities for learning and relationship building locally, while the national organization offers additional resources on a larger scale. With a strong commitment to building relationships and expertise across the financial services profession, FSP strives both nationally and locally to empower the highest level of client service possible. For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.SocietyofFSP.org

