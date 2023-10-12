The Society of Financial Service Professionals Elects Jacqueline Baldwin to National Board of Directors

Ms. Baldwin earned her bachelor's degree at Eastern Connecticut State University and holds a CLTC, the professional designation in the field of long-term care. Tweet this

Ms. Baldwin has more than 36 years of experience in the financial services arena. She has served FSP's Connecticut Chapter in multiple capacities and currently serves as Chapter President.

She is an active member of her community having served in leadership roles with the Third Congregational Church of Middletown, and the Connecticut Rivers Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

The 2023-2024 executive committee of the FSP board are: president Jesse G. Dogillo, CFP, CLU, ChFC, AEP; past-president Ernest J. Guerriero, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, CPCU, CPC, CMS, AIF, RICP, CPFA; president-elect Andrew J. Rinn, JD, CFP, CLU, ChFC; secretary Troy D. Branch, JD, CLU, ChFC; and David M. Maola, JD, MBA, chief executive officer of FSP.

About FSP

FSP is a multidisciplinary community of experienced financial professionals, a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. FSP's chapters provide opportunities for learning and relationship building locally, while the national organization offers additional resources on a larger scale. With a strong commitment to building relationships and expertise across the financial services profession, FSP strives both nationally and locally to empower the highest level of client service possible. For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.SocietyofFSP.org.

