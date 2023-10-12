The Society of Financial Service Professionals Elects John Rousos to National Board of Directors

Mr. Rousos is a partner with Financial Strategies Group, LLP, where he provides technical and client-facing support for financial advisors, attorneys, and CPAs, helping clients with estate planning, business succession, and retirement planning. Tweet this

Mr. Rousos first became a member of FSP in 2011, and has been a member of the board of directors of FSP's Southeastern North Carolina Chapter since that time. He served as its president in 2017-2018.

Always active in the community, Mr. Rousos is past president of the Liverpool Lions Club and he served on the board of All Saints Methodist Church.

The 2023-2024 executive committee of the FSP board are: president Jesse G. Dogillo, CFP, CLU, ChFC, AEP; past-president Ernest J. Guerriero, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, CPCU, CPC, CMS, AIF, RICP, CPFA; president-elect Andrew J. Rinn, JD, CFP, CLU, ChFC; secretary Troy D. Branch, JD, CLU, ChFC; and David M. Maola, JD, MBA, chief executive officer of FSP.

About FSP

FSP is a multidisciplinary community of experienced financial professionals, a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. FSP's chapters provide opportunities for learning and relationship building locally, while the national organization offers additional resources on a larger scale. With a strong commitment to building relationships and expertise across the financial services profession, FSP strives both nationally and locally to empower the highest level of client service possible. For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.SocietyofFSP.org

