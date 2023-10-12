The Society of Financial Service Professionals Elects Nick Elbert to National Board of Directors

Mr. Ebert is vice president of sales for OCI Insurance and Financial Services in Kansas City, where he works with agents, brokers, and advisors to support the sales process for group health, individual health, life, disability, long-term care, and annuities. Tweet this

A member of FSP since 2017, Mr. Elbert has been active in FSP's Kansas City Chapter and served as chapter president from 2019-2021.

Always contributing to the community of which he is a part, Mr. Elbert currently is a deacon and children's

ministry leader at the New Life Community Church in Gardner, Kansas.

The 2023-2024 executive committee of the FSP board are: president Jesse G. Dogillo, CFP, CLU, ChFC, AEP; past-president Ernest J. Guerriero, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, CPCU, CPC, CMS, AIF, RICP, CPFA; president-elect Andrew J. Rinn, JD, CFP, CLU, ChFC; secretary Troy D. Branch, JD, CLU, ChFC; and David M. Maola, JD, MBA, chief executive officer of FSP.

About FSP

FSP is a multidisciplinary community of experienced financial professionals, a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. FSP's chapters provide opportunities for learning and relationship building locally, while the national organization offers additional resources on a larger scale. With a strong commitment to building relationships and expertise across the financial services profession, FSP strives both nationally and locally to empower the highest level of client service possible. For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.SocietyofFSP.org

