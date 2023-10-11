The Society of Financial Service Professionals Names Jesse Dogillo 2023-2024 President

An active member of FSP, Mr. Dogillo has served on the executive committee of the national board of directors for two years and as president of the Silicon Valley chapter of FSP. Tweet this

An active member of FSP, Mr. Dogillo has served on the executive committee of the national board of directors for two years and as president of the Silicon Valley chapter of FSP. He recently spearheaded the consolidation of local FSP chapters into a unified California chapter, with the goal of providing state-specific and focused educational opportunities for financial professionals. Mr. Dogillo was also the president of the Santa Clara County Estate Planning Council 2019-2020 and the Nor-Cal Chapter Asian-American Financial and Insurance Professionals Association 2016-2017.

Mr. Dogillo was recently reappointed by the California Insurance Commissioner, Ricardo Lara, to his third term on the insurance department's Curriculum Board where he serves as chairman. He also shares his expertise as a financial planning instructor in the Personal Financial Planning Program at the University of California, Santa Cruz, Silicon Valley campus.

Serving with Mr. Dogillo on the 2023-2024 executive committee of FSP's board are: past-president Ernest J. Guerriero, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, CPCU, CPC, CMS, AIF, RICP, CPFA; president-elect Andrew J. Rinn, JD, CFP, CLU, ChFC; secretary Troy D. Branch, JD, CLU, ChFC; and David M. Maola, JD, MBA, chief executive officer of FSP.

FSP is a multidisciplinary community of experienced financial professionals, a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. FSP's chapters provide opportunities for learning and relationship building locally, while the national organization offers additional resources on a larger scale. With a strong commitment to building relationships and expertise across the financial services profession, FSP strives both nationally and locally to empower the highest level of client service possible. For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.SocietyofFSP.org.

