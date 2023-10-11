The Society of Financial Service Professionals Names Jesse Dogillo 2023-2024 President

An active member of FSP, Mr. Dogillo has served on the executive committee of the national board of directors for two years and as president of the Silicon Valley chapter of FSP.
ARDMORE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Society of Financial Service Professionals (FSP), a nationwide, multidisciplinary network of accomplished financial advisors, has elected Jesse G. Dogillo, CFP, CLU, ChFC, AEP, to the office of president for 2023-2024. Mr. Dogillo
assumed office on September 1, 2023.
Mr. Dogillo is principal and founder of Bay Area Financial Advisers, where he provides financial advisory services to individuals and small business owners in Silicon Valley. He is also a registered representative with McClurg Capital, Inc., members FINRA/SIPC. He has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, having been vice president of Curtis Financial, Inc. from 1988 to 1995, before founding his own firm. He also provides litigation support and expert witness testimony.
An active member of FSP, Mr. Dogillo has served on the executive committee of the national board of directors for two years and as president of the Silicon Valley chapter of FSP. He recently spearheaded the consolidation of local FSP chapters into a unified California chapter, with the goal of providing state-specific and focused educational opportunities for financial professionals. Mr. Dogillo was also the president of the Santa Clara County Estate Planning Council 2019-2020 and the Nor-Cal Chapter Asian-American Financial and Insurance Professionals Association 2016-2017.
Mr. Dogillo was recently reappointed by the California Insurance Commissioner, Ricardo Lara, to his third term on the insurance department's Curriculum Board where he serves as chairman. He also shares his expertise as a financial planning instructor in the Personal Financial Planning Program at the University of California, Santa Cruz, Silicon Valley campus.
Serving with Mr. Dogillo on the 2023-2024 executive committee of FSP's board are: past-president Ernest J. Guerriero, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, CPCU, CPC, CMS, AIF, RICP, CPFA; president-elect Andrew J. Rinn, JD, CFP, CLU, ChFC; secretary Troy D. Branch, JD, CLU, ChFC; and David M. Maola, JD, MBA, chief executive officer of FSP.
About FSP
FSP is a multidisciplinary community of experienced financial professionals, a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. FSP's chapters provide opportunities for learning and relationship building locally, while the national organization offers additional resources on a larger scale. With a strong commitment to building relationships and expertise across the financial services profession, FSP strives both nationally and locally to empower the highest level of client service possible. For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.SocietyofFSP.org.
