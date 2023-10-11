The Society of Financial Service Professionals Names Troy Branch 2023-2024 National Secretary

Mr. Branch is a frequent speaker at industry events and his appearances include guest lecturing at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Texas Tech University, NAIFA/FSP Advanced Practice Symposia, and most recently, the FPA national conference. Tweet this

Mr. Branch is a frequent speaker at industry events and his appearances include guest lecturing at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Texas Tech University, NAIFA/FSP Advanced Practice Symposia, and most recently, the FPA national conference.

An FSP member since 2017, Mr. Branch has served on FSP's national board of directors since 2019 and is currently on the board of the Lincoln, Nebraska Chapter of FSP.

Mr. Branch earned both his undergraduate and law degrees at the University of Nebraska, where he was a scholar-athlete, attending on a football scholarship and gaining recognition as an Academic All-American. Serving with Mr. Branch on the 2023-2024 executive committee of FSP's board are: president Jesse G. Dogillo, CFP, CLU, ChFC, AEP; past-president Ernest J. Guerriero, CLU, ChFC, CEBS, CPCU, CPC, CMS, AIF, RICP, CPFA; president-elect Andrew J. Rinn, JD, CFP, CLU, ChFC; and David M. Maola, JD, MBA, chief executive officer of FSP.

FSP is a multidisciplinary community of experienced financial professionals, a unique collaboration of investment advisors, attorneys, CPAs, insurance professionals, and experts across a variety of sectors. FSP's chapters provide opportunities for learning and relationship building locally, while the national organization offers additional resources on a larger scale. With a strong commitment to building relationships and expertise across the financial services profession, FSP strives both nationally and locally to empower the highest level of client service possible. For more information, email [email protected] or visit http://www.SocietyofFSP.org.

