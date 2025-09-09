The Soft Life Is No Longer a Trend--It's a Movement. Christina Huffman's The Soft Life Shift Shows Women How to Live It.

Far from fluffy trends or Instagram aesthetics, Huffman's message cuts deeper: the soft life isn't about spa days or being "kept"—it's about unlearning the patterns of overwork, embracing purpose, and embodying ease in everyday life. Post this

"The strong woman label might have carried us this far, but it's not what sustains us," says Huffman. "The Soft Life Shift is about redefining what success looks like, one rooted in peace, purpose, and ease. Because softness isn't weakness. It's wisdom."

In the book, Huffman reveals:

Eight transformational steps that move women out of survival mode and into alignment.

Ten daily principles that create a soft life anchored in authenticity, health, community, and faith.

Her personal journey from 3 a.m. breakdowns and hustle culture exhaustion to a life of joy, clarity, and divine alignment.

Her personal journey from 3 a.m. breakdowns and hustle culture exhaustion to a life of joy, clarity, and divine alignment.

Far from fluffy trends or Instagram aesthetics, Huffman's message cuts deeper: the soft life isn't about spa days or being "kept"—it's about unlearning the patterns of overwork, embracing purpose, and embodying ease in everyday life. Whether a woman desires to fund her own freedom or attract a partner who contributes to it, the shift begins within.

The Soft Life Shift has already ignited buzz among women seeking change, hailed as both a manifesto and a manual for living differently. Early readers call it "the permission slip every woman has been waiting for" and "a mirror reflecting the life we were always meant to live."

About the Author:

Christina Huffman is a lifestyle creator, wellness coach, and cultural voice redefining what it means to live softly in a world obsessed with hustle. Through her platforms The Soft Life Manifesto and The Soft Life Shift, she inspires women to heal from chronic stress, re-center their lives in purpose, and embrace softness as both a birthright and a blueprint.

Book can be found at:

A collaboration with Gumroad: https://affirmationsprayers.gumroad.com/l/softlifeshift

