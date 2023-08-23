The Software Report Announces The Top 100 Software Companies of 2023

The Software Report is pleased to unveil the fourth annual Top 100 Software Companies.

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The Software Report is pleased to unveil the fourth annual Top 100 Software Companies. This esteemed awards publication has earned a reputation as the foremost authority on the best companies within the software industry. As always, the process of selecting involves carefully examining the feedback received from nominations and conducting in-depth research into a company's background, which includes publicly available information as well as insights from platforms such as Glassdoor, G2, Capterra, and other sources. Backed by a comprehensive approach, the Software Report considers a multitude of factors, including product functionality, customer satisfaction, corporate reputation, innovative capabilities, organizational depth, ESG involvement, and long-term viability, among numerous other criteria.

This year's selections include a diverse range of companies, encompassing up and comers and massive tech giants. Awardees such as Adobe earned recognition through the company's dedication and consistent performance in delivering state-of-the-art digital media and marketing solutions. In parallel, we have the agile startup HighLevel, which was launched in 2018. Based in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas, HighLevel's marketing and advertising platform has amassed more than 20,000 clients in a short period of time. Also deserving of acknowledgment is LexisNexis, a global data and analytics company with over 10,500 colleagues serving customers in 150+ countries.

Irrespective of the company's size or age, this year's awardees are making a significant impact on the software industry within their specific domains, all while providing exceptional value to their customers. Please join us in recognizing and celebrating The Top 100 Software Companies of 2023.

This year's awardees include Alteryx, Cvent, IFS, Procore Technologies, BlackLine, Planview, Applied Systems, Gainsight, Phreesia, Tebra, Unit4, Majesco, Acquia, Boomi, Sonatype, Xactly Corporation, Workforce, SingleStore, HighLevel, Creatio, Digibee, Fleetio, Altimetrik, Jivox, Pantheon, Clearwave Corporation, StarTree, Iris Powered by Generali, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

