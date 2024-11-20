The Software Report Announces The Top 100 Software Companies of 2024

We are pleased to announce The Software Report's fifth annual Top 100 Software Companies.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce The Software Report's fifth annual Top 100 Software Companies. As one of the leading authorities on the software industry, we look at companies from all angles, including examining the feedback from nominations submitted and conducting in-depth research into each company's track record. This includes analyzing publicly available information as well as insights from customers, employees, as well as other sources.

The companies being recognized in 2024 are making a major impact on the software industry, from our top-ranked IFS—started by five friends in 1983 who pitched a tent outside their first customer's location to ensure quality service—to our fifth-ranked Gainsight, which unveiled Horizon AI in 2021, paving the way from them to acquire Staircase AI this year and expand as a leader in the space. There's also tenth-ranked Tebra (short for "vertebrae"), which uses cutting-edge AI to attract and engage patients, and twelfth-ranked Unit4, a company with 40 years of heritage that supports mid-market organizations in more than 20 countries across the world.

Companies are judged by several factors, including product functionality, customer satisfaction, corporate reputation, innovative capabilities, organizational depth, ESG involvement, and long-term viability.

It is our distinct honor to recognize and celebrate the achievements of The Top 100 Software Companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include IFS, Celonis, Procore Technologies, Gainsight, Tebra, Phreesia, Unit4, Majesco, Xactly Corporation, ABBYY, Verkada, Exiger, Creatio, RevSpring, WorkWave, Moveworks, Ridgeline, Aurigo Software Technologies, Terranova, Bigtincan, Suzy, Transflo, Bitdeer AI, Rillion, Nerdio, Dexory, QueryPie, Actian, iGrafx, Aurora Labs, ReverseLogix, and GoodTime, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

