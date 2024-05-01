The Software Report Announces The Top 25 AI Executives of 2024

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 AI Executives of 2024.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 AI Executives of 2024. Against the backdrop of a rapidly advancing industry, these leaders stand out for their instrumental roles in driving innovation and transformation. Recent reports state that 55% of organizations were implementing or piloting artificial intelligence solutions in their business operations in 2023. This use of AI is projected to see a significant increase in 2024, with the market volume expected to reach $184 billion. With AI solutions focused on improving services from customer service to cybersecurity, this year's honorees stand as pioneers in AI leadership.

Among this year's awardees, we have Wendy Petty, Chief Revenue Officer of WorkFusion, who brings over 30 years of experience in software startups and enterprise sales. Her leadership at WorkFusion highlights her dedication to leveraging AI to innovate operations, including anti-money laundering programs and customer service. Additionally, Veena Gundavelli, Founder and CEO of Emagia, has played a crucial role in revolutionizing finance operations. Emagia's AI-powered Digital Order-to-Cash Management Platform reflects Gundavelli's commitment to driving efficiency and innovation in global finance operations through AI. We also celebrate Venkat Gopalan, Chief Digital, Data & Technology Officer at Belcorp, who is uniquely leveraging AI in the consumer products field.

The selection process for The Software Report's Top 25 AI Executives of 2024 was methodical and based on an evaluation of each candidate's contributions to AI innovation, organizational leadership, and impact in their respective fields. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 AI Executives of 2024.

This year's awardees include Venkat Gopalan (Belcorp), Vinod Muthuswamy (Juno Labs), Andy Byrne (Clari), Brandon Daniels (Exiger), David Keane (Bigtincan), Andrew Joiner (Hyperscience), Caron Cone (Hyperscience), Liran Hason (Aporia), Joanna Schloss (Adeptia), and Greg Ball (Relativity), among other notable executives. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

About The Software Report

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Software Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

SOURCE The Software Report