The Software Report Announces The Top 25 AI Executives of 2025

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 AI Executives of 2025. This year's awardees are driving a new phase of AI adoption—one where intelligent systems are no longer experimental, but essential. These leaders are focused on making AI practical, scalable, and embedded in everyday workflows. They represent the full spectrum of the field—founders of cutting-edge startups, former research leads, infrastructure experts, and enterprise veterans—each pushing the boundaries of what AI can do in the real world.

According to McKinsey, 78% of organizations have now integrated AI into at least one business function, up from just 55% the year prior. That rapid uptake is reflected in the work of these leaders, who are advancing everything from enterprise agents and multimodal platforms to AI-powered security, automation, and personalized content generation. What unites this group is a focus on building AI systems that work under real-world constraints. Together, they reflect the shift from theoretical breakthroughs to applied systems that organizations depend on every day.

Among this year's awardees, Fabrizio Del Maffeo, CEO and Co-Founder of Axelera AI, is leading advancements in edge AI computing through his work building high-performance solutions tailored for real-time applications. Tomas Gogar, CEO and Co-Founder of Rossum, continues to drive enterprise automation forward with his company's AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing platform used by global organizations. Aimei Wei, Founder and CTO of Stellar Cyber, brings over two decades of technical leadership to her role in developing AI-based cybersecurity tools that enhance threat detection across complex digital environments.

These leaders are shaping how AI moves from theory to practice—building the systems, teams, and safeguards that make real-world adoption possible. This year's awardees were selected based on their track records of innovation, leadership, and measurable contributions to advancing AI. Please join us in celebrating the impact of The Top 25 AI Executives of 2025.

This year's awardees include Mahe Bayireddi (Phenom), Fabrizio Del Maffeo (Axelera AI), Tomas Gogar (Rossum), Aimei Wei (Stellar Cyber), Rajat Mishra (Prezent), Renato Siljeg, (Nauto), among other notable executives. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/.

