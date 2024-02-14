The Software Report Announces the Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2024

The Software Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Companies of 2024. Officially coined in 1956, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not a single technology but rather an umbrella term for any hardware or software that can perform cognitive functions we usually associate with the human mind. This includes but is not limited to speech recognition, computer vision, machine learning, natural language generation and artificial neural networks. The global AI market is set to reach a value of $1.35 trillion by 2030, and to contribute $15.3 trillion to the global economy that same year. The breadth of companies recognized this year spans early-stage startups making significant inroads in niche markets, to established giants pioneering AI research and application and showcasing a diverse range of expertise and groundbreaking achievements.

Among this year's awardees is Clari, a company that is revolutionizing revenue management by improving revenue collaboration governance. They are transforming how businesses forecast and achieve revenue growth, making the entire revenue process more efficient and predictable. Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. They offer advanced cloud-based solutions to stakeholders in capital infrastructure projects and the private sector, helping them manage large-scale projects such as the construction of roads, bridges, buildings, and utilities. Dstillery provides laser-focused targeting with custom audience solutions. They specialize in AI-driven ad targeting, enabling brands and agencies to target their most valuable prospects via effective programmatic advertising campaigns.

The selection process for the Top 25 Artificial Intelligence Companies was highly competitive. It involved the evaluation of software effectiveness, technological innovation, organizational capabilities, management team caliber and workplace culture, among other factors.

Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top 25 Artificial Intelligence companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include Clari, Simpplr, Aurigo Software Technologies, ExpertusONE, care.ai, Dstillery, Findem, InformedIQ, and Resolve Tech Solutions, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

About The Software Report

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Software Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

SOURCE The Software Report