The Software Report Announces The Top 25 Business Process Software Executives of 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Business Process Software Executives of 2025. These leaders run companies that develop the tools organizations use to manage day-to-day operations—software for routing requests, tracking approvals, integrating data between systems, and maintaining consistency across teams. As global organizations face increasing pressure to do more with limited resources, these executives are guiding efforts to improve how internal processes are built and maintained through software.

Their companies support a range of practical needs: helping banks handle compliance documentation, enabling universities to manage administrative workflows, and supporting government agencies in organizing service delivery. Whether through low-code platforms, document processing tools, or integration frameworks, these executives are focused on building software that addresses the specific demands of large, often regulated, environments.

Among this year's awardees, Mike Lamb, CEO of Clearwave, oversees development of patient intake and engagement platforms for healthcare providers. Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Founder of Creatio, leads a global AI-native platform company that empowers organizations to automate CRM and workflows using no-code technology. Jose Maldonado, Vice President of Product of ProcessMaker, focuses on workflow automation software that enables organizations to design, manage, and optimize complex business processes across various sectors.

This year's awardees were selected for their leadership in building software that supports the structure and function of large organizations. Please join us in recognizing The Top 25 Business Process Software Executives of 2025.

To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/.

