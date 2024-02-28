The Software Report Announces the Top 25 Cloud Computing Companies of 2024

The Software Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Cloud Computing Companies of 2024.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Cloud Computing Companies of 2024. Not long ago, the cloud was a nebulous term to most people not directly involved with emerging technologies. Now it's a household concept, with Gartner estimating worldwide public cloud end-user spending at $600 billion in 2023. The pace of innovation and availability of new tools make it an intimidating space for business leaders, but also one that opens up new possibilities. In a Google survey, 41% of global tech and business leaders said they plan to increase their investment in cloud-based products and services. This year's awardees provide expertise in all areas of cloud computing. From disruptive cloud-based security and compliance solutions, to managed cloud services and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), they provide innovative and cutting-edge solutions to businesses worldwide.

Among this year's awardees is Samsara, with its advanced connected operations cloud platform, transforming entities that rely heavily on physical operations. It leverages IoT data, turning it into valuable insights for action. Mirantis, a leading provider of cloud infrastructure management solutions, speeds up code deployment processes on both public and private clouds with their DevOps as a service solution. Since its inception in 2017, Wasabi Technologies has been a game-changer in the cloud storage market with its Hot Cloud Storage solution. This pioneering technology offers a universal storage solution that stands out for being more affordable and faster than its rivals.

These cloud service providers excel not just through their innovative technology but also by providing strategic guidance to bolster revenue and cut costs, supporting customers with their unique use cases. To select the top performers in cloud computing, companies were evaluated on market impact and revenue growth, reliability and performance of the product, strategic vision and leadership, as well as consideration of their efforts towards sustainability, including energy-efficient data centers.

Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top 25 Cloud Computing companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include Visma and Azul, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

