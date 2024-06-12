The Software Report Announces The Top 25 Collaboration and Communication Software Executives of 2024

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Collaboration and Communication Software Executives of 2024.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Collaboration and Communication Software Executives of 2024. This year's list honors several visionary leaders spearheading the evolution of interconnected workspaces. While remote collaboration and digital connectivity continue to become a mainstay — with 58% of white-collar workers preferring to work remotely at least three days a week — these executives are helping to reshape the landscape of how teams interact, collaborate, and advance. Through their innovative approaches to virtual meetings, project management optimization, and boundary-pushing teamwork strategies, they have redefined the benchmarks of effective communication in today's dynamic business environment.

Among the honorees is Craig Walker, Founder and CEO at Dialpad, which connects people, simplifies workflows, and helps businesses grow with the world's first AI-powered, real-time customer intelligence platform. There's also CRO Ashley Boyer of Fluxx, the industry-leading cloud-first grantmaking solution that is women-led, a DEI champion, and a Pledge 1% member organization. Last but not least, Gloria Ramchandani, SVP of Business Technology & Transformation at Copado, leads a DevOps and AI-driven test automation platform that is proven to drive 20x more frequent releases with 95% less downtime.

With their invaluable insights, these individuals and their fellow nominees excel in deploying cutting-edge collaboration tools, are supported by dedicated customer success teams, and have a proven track record of cultivating enduring, sustainable organizations. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Collaboration and Communication Software Executives of 2024.

This year's awardees include Tara Stava (Buildertrend), among other notable executives. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

