The Software Report Announces The Top 25 Cybersecurity Executives for 2024

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Cybersecurity Executives for 2024.

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Cybersecurity Executives for 2024. Cybersecurity is uniquely universal, with every company from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies needing to stay apprised on the latest advancements that will enable them to safeguard their data and information systems against cyber threats. The individuals being recognized this year are at the forefront of cybersecurity, devoting themselves to the field and remaining one step ahead of the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape.

Among this year's awardees, we're pleased to honor Gil Shwed, widely considered to be the inventor of the modern firewall, and Founder and CEO of Check Point Technological Services. He shepherded his company into becoming a $2 billion annual revenue powerhouse. Another innovative cybersecurity expert is the founder and CEO of Fortinet, Ken Xie, who has developed three companies that played an influential role in shaping the cybersecurity industry. Meanwhile, Christina Cacioppo, through her unicorn company Vanta, has automated security and compliance systems.

While there are numerous industry professionals having an impact on the cybersecurity sector, these awardees have emerged and solidified themselves as innovative leaders while garnering the respect and high praise from their peers. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of The Top 25 Cybersecurity Executives for 2024.

This year's awardees include Stu Sjouwerman (KnowBe4), Zack Butcher (Tetrate) and Serpil Hall (Celebrus), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

About The Software Report

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Media Contact

EDITOR, The Software Report, 1 609-365-7014, [email protected], https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

SOURCE The Software Report