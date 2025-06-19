The Software Report Announces The Top 25 Cybersecurity Executives of 2025

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Cybersecurity Executives of 2025.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Cybersecurity Executives of 2025. These leaders are operating at a pivotal intersection of business risk, software complexity, and geopolitical exposure. They run companies that protect software supply chains, manage vulnerabilities at scale, monitor and respond to live threats, and help governments and enterprises coordinate security across cloud, SaaS, and hybrid environments.

Their work is technically rigorous and strategically critical. Some are building detection engines that process billions of code commits; others are redefining vulnerability disclosure policy, driving AI safety standards, or coordinating national responses to ransomware attacks. Across sectors—from finance to government to infrastructure—these executives are shaping how security is built, enforced, and understood.

Among this year's awardees, we recognize John Hurley, Chief Revenue Officer of Optiv, who is driving the firm's revenue and go-to-market strategy as it delivers cybersecurity programs to nearly 6,000 companies across a range of industries. Iftach Orr, Co-Founder and CTO of ActiveFence, leads the development of AI safety tools that help protect over three billion users from online threats, supporting content moderation in more than 100 languages. Doug Howard, CEO of Pondurance, brings over 30 years of leadership in cybersecurity to his role guiding the firm's delivery of managed detection and response, digital forensics, and compliance services tailored to midmarket organizations.

These leaders are shaping how cybersecurity adapts to real-world complexity—designing the platforms, protocols, and response models that make large-scale protection both possible and sustainable. This year's awardees were selected for their track records of execution, strategic leadership, and direct contributions to improving how organizations manage digital risk. Please join us in honoring The Top 25 Cybersecurity Executives of 2025.

This year's awardees include Iftach Orr (ActiveFence), Frank Teruel (Arkose Labs), John Hurley (Optiv), and Doug Howard (Pondurance), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/.

