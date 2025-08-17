The Software Report Announces The Top 25 Data Management and Analytics Companies of 2025

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Data Management and Analytics Companies of 2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Data Management and Analytics Companies of 2025. This year's awardees are providing the essential infrastructure that enables businesses to manage, integrate, and analyze data at scale. As organizations race to operationalize AI and make real-time decisions, these companies are solving the complex challenges beneath the surface to ensure that data is accessible, trusted, and ready for use across the enterprise to produce the crucial insights needed to perform. Their platforms span everything from data integration and governance to advanced analytics and AI-driven pipelines, forming the backbone of modern data operations.

Some are focused on eliminating the fragmentation that holds businesses back. Starburst, for example, unifies distributed data across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments, enabling enterprises to access and analyze information without the cost or disruption of large-scale migrations. Others, like CData, simplify the connectivity layer itself, providing seamless, real-time access to hundreds of applications and systems across the modern data stack. Meanwhile, Snowplow is building high-fidelity behavioral data pipelines that fuel AI and personalization, helping digital-first organizations turn raw data into governed, AI-ready assets.

Beyond their technical achievements, these companies are addressing deeper organizational challenges. As enterprises generate more data across more systems, managing that complexity without sacrificing governance or performance has become a defining obstacle. This year's awardees are not only advancing the tools and platforms that solve these problems, they are making those solutions accessible across industries, regardless of an organization's technical maturity.

As AI, automation, and real-time analytics become central to how businesses operate, the companies on this year's list are positioned to play an increasingly critical role. The recipients of this year's award were selected based on a thorough evaluation of their technological capabilities, market impact, and ability to help enterprises operationalize data to accomplish their goals. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Data Management and Analytics Companies of 2025.

