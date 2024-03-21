The Software Report Announces the Top 25 HR Software Companies of 2024

The Software Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 HR Software Companies of 2024.

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 HR Software Companies of 2024. The human resources industry is contending with significant disruptions, including job automation, the rise of remote and hybrid work preferences, and the influence of advanced AI technologies on the job market. Statista reports that 47% of current U.S. jobs are at risk of being automated by 2030. This shift towards digitization and the evolving job landscape is fueling steady growth in the Human Capital Management (HR) software market globally, with Apps Run the World reporting a nearly $3 billion increase over five years, reaching $33 billion in 2024. It's within this dynamic and challenging context that our awardees have excelled, playing a pivotal role in enhancing business efficiency in employee management operations.

Among the awardees this year is Fountain, a hiring and onboarding platform focused on front-line employees that champions the needs of hourly workers by addressing the unique challenges they face, such as conducting fast background checks. Arcoro targets the construction industry's hiring and onboarding processes, helping companies navigate the sector's strict regulatory environment and supporting construction workers from recruitment through retirement. SmartRecruiters has launched a "reverse recruiting" initiative as part of their corporate social responsibility efforts, aiding job seekers who struggle to find stable employment by improving their resumes, honing their interview skills, and refining their personal brands.

The selection process for our HR Software awardees is exceedingly competitive, with winners selected based on their innovative solutions, exceptional user experience, and significant impact on HR processes, among other considerations. These awardees have demonstrated industry leadership, strong security measures, and the ability to scale with their clients, earning them top recognition in the HR software community. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top 25 HR Software Companies of 2024.

This year's awardees include Arcoro and GoCo, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

