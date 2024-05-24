The Software Report Announces The Top 25 HR Software Executives of 2024

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 HR Software Executives of 2024

NEW YORK, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 HR Software Executives of 2024. Human Resources platforms have become integral to the success of modern organizations. From payroll and talent management to performance analytics and compliance, these platforms reduce administrative duties and allow professionals to focus on strategic initiatives. The leaders of these impressive platforms are not only tech innovators but also visionaries who understand the broader implications of workforce trends and regulations.

Among this year's awardees, we recognize Bradley Rencher, Chief Executive Officer of BambooHR, who has over 25 years of technology and customer experience, including his previous role serving on Adobe's leadership team where he was responsible for its $3 billion Digital Experience unit. Next, we have Carina Cortez, Chief People Officer of Cornerstone OnDemand, who leads the global HR teams, oversees all strategic HR functions, and has held key leadership positions at Glassdoor, Ellie Mae, Walmart eCommerce, PayPal, and Visa. Finally, Jeremey Friedman, Chief Executive Officer at HireVue, focuses on human potential intelligence to revolutionize the hiring process and has held previous advisory and CEO roles at organizations such as Spiral Connect, Schoology, and PowerSchool.

These executives, along with many others on the list, are essential to navigating the increasing complexities of modern HR and play an important role in creating thriving workplaces. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 HR Software Executives of 2024.

This year's awardees include Jason Edelboim (iCIMS), Dhiraj Sharma (Simpplr), Kate Bishop (IFS), and Carina Cortez (Cornerstone OnDemand), among other notable executives. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

