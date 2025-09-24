The Software Report Announces The Top 25 Sales Enablement Software Executives of 2025

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Sales Enablement Software Executives of 2025.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 25 Sales Enablement Software Executives of 2025. Among the year's most significant shifts was Clari's merger with Salesloft, with CEO Andy Byrne set to lead the combined company, bringing $10 trillion in annual revenue across more than 5,000 organizations. At Khoros, Eric Vaughan navigated the company's acquisition by IgniteTech, driving a full operating reset within weeks and steering the platform toward an AI-first strategy.

Meanwhile, Seismic CEO Doug Winter guided the company to six consecutive profitable quarters and record international bookings, while Xactly CEO Arnab Mishra introduced the industry's first AI agents for end-to-end revenue lifecycle management through a new collaboration with ServiceNow.

The impact of this year's leaders goes far beyond these individual milestones. Each executive on the list has played a central role in advancing the sales enablement field, whether through driving product innovation, expanding global reach, or scaling platforms that empower enterprises, growth-stage companies, and sales teams across industries.

This year's awardees were selected through a methodical evaluation process that considered the scope of their business achievements, the innovations they and their teams have delivered, and the influence of their leadership on the sales function across industries. Please join us in celebrating The Top 25 Sales Enablement Software Executives of 2025.

This year's awardees include Piotr Biedacha (Decerto), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/.

