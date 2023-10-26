The Software Report Announces The Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2023

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2023.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2023. In our sixth year running this annual awards process, we are encouraged by the way leadership is evolving among the top tier CEOs in the SaaS industry. Increasingly, CEOs are beloved by their workforces, regarded as true stewards of organizations that will continue well into the future. Not only are these leaders strategic and tactical in execution, they possess the intangibles of being visionary and inspiring thousands of people, mobilizing their teams day in and day out.

This year's awardees, along with their companies, provide some of the most advanced software solutions the world has ever seen and it's our bet that they have the foresight and capabilities to lead their companies to even greater heights.

Some of this year's distinguished honorees include Craig "Tooey" Courtemanche, who has grown Procore to become a leading global provider of construction management software, connecting over 2 million users across 150+ countries. Another awardee, Therese Tucker, founded her company over twenty year ago and today BlackLine has made hundreds of thousands of accountants more efficient and humane, lowered the stress levels of internal auditors, and given CFOs extraordinary visibility into their organizations' business performance, informing smarter decisions to enhance competitive standing. Lastly, with data-driven insights and best-in-class capabilities, Chief Executive Officer David Felsenthal has spearheaded the growth of EAB, which today serves over 2,500 schools, colleges, universities, and corporate partners.

Through a thorough nomination process comprising input from colleagues, peers, and experts in the software industry in addition to in-house research, the recipients of the 2023 award were carefully selected. Please join us in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of The Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2023.

This year's awardees include Darren Roos (IFS), Reggie Aggarwal (Cvent), Raj Sundaresan (Altimetrik), Mike Ettling (Unit4), Ashan Willy (Proofpoint), Craig "Tooey" Courtemanche (Procore Technologies), Mark Anderson (Alteryx), Tianyi Jiang (TJ) (AvePoint), Taylor Rhodes (Applied Systems), Adam Elster (Majesco), David Felsenthal (EAB), Therese Tucker (BlackLine), Razat Gaurav (Planview), John Street (Pax8), Steve Lucas (Boomi), Chaim Indig (Phreesia), Nick Mehta (Gainsight), Dan Rodrigues (Tebra), Stephen Reny (Acquia), David Yovanno (Impact.com), David Giannetto (WorkWave), Chris Cabrera (Xactly Corporation), Andy Byrne (Clari), Zack Rosen (Pantheon), Katherine Kostereva (Creatio), Bernadette Nixon (Algolia), Mike Morini (Workforce), Raghu Ravinutala (Yellow.ai), Wayne Jackson (Sonatype), Bhavin Shah (Moveworks), Raj Verma (SingleStore), Shaun Clark (HighLevel), Joaquim Lechà (Typeform), Rodrigo Bernardinelli (Digibee), Mike Murchison (Ada), David Campbell (Tropic), Diaz Nesamoney (Jivox), Jon Meachin (Fleetio), Bill Gibson (Deposco), Mike Lamb (Clearwave Corporation), Kishore Gopalakrishna (StarTree), Gaurav Saran (ReverseLogix), Melanie Fellay (Spekit), Roger Sholanki (Book4Time), Sudhir Bhojwani (ORO Labs), Paige Schaffer (Iris Powered by Generali), Jim Atkinson (RedTeam), and David Ratner (HYAS Infosec), among other notable industry leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

About The Software Report

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity, and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

