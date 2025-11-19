The Software Report Announces The Top 50 Software Companies of 2025

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Software Companies of 2025.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Software Companies of 2025. Vercel's rapid ascent in building the SDK for AI set the pace. It recently closed on a $300 million Series F round at a $9.3 billion valuation, further fueling adoption of its AI Cloud and v0 developer assistant, now used by more than 3.5 million users worldwide. Finastra made major strides as well, divesting its Treasury and Capital Markets division to Apax Partners to double down on digital payments innovation for more than 8,000 institutions globally.

Product launches, funding milestones, and major acquisitions also defined the year across the industry. SingleStore introduced in-database AI and ML functions and completed its growth buyout led by Vector Capital, with existing long-term shareholders including Google Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, and IBM remaining as investors in the company. Meanwhile, CentralReach was acquired by Roper Technologies in a $1.65 billion transaction, advancing its mission to bring measurable outcomes to care delivery.

The achievements highlighted here represent only a fraction of the progress seen across this year's awardees. From foundational infrastructure to AI automation, this year's honorees exemplify the depth and range of innovation shaping global software in 2025. Please join us in recognizing The Top 50 Software Companies of 2025.

This year's awardees include Starburst, CData Software, Finastra, EquipmentShare, Aurigo Software, Actian, Phenom, Stellar Cyber, Phreesia, Foundation Software, CentralReach, Prezent, LinkSquares, Axelera AI, ProcessMaker, Snowplow, impact.com, Pondurance, Tamr, Kentik, Decerto, BriteCore, Optiv, ExaForce, and Mezmo, among other notable companies. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/.

