The Software Report Announces The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2023. The Software as a Service (SaaS) sector is undergoing an extraordinary boom, solidifying its role as a pivotal force for businesses worldwide. Operating on a subscription model and residing on a centralized cloud network, SaaS solutions stand out as one of the most rapidly expanding segments in the IT industry. This growth is attributed to their unmatched flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Notably, the U.S. is positioned to lead the ongoing revolution in the SaaS industry, with a projected market value of $225 billion by 2025.

The distinguished women featured on this year's list hold diverse leadership roles such as CEOs, CFOs, CROs, CMOs, and Presidents, showcasing a broad spectrum of expertise. What unites these award recipients is their adept leadership within some of the most transformative and impactful SaaS companies in the industry. Through their demonstrated excellence, they highlight that robust and innovative leadership is instrumental in fostering the success and rapid adoption of top-notch software solutions within the globalized digital economy.

This year's award recipients include Jennifer Murphy, who holds the position of VP of Channels and Alliances at StarTree, where she has significantly contributed to the startup's rapid expansion by forging strategic partnerships with major players in the data analytics industry, such as AWS, Databricks, and Confluent. Another honoree, Susan St. Ledger, the President of Worldwide Field Operations at HashiCorp, is recognized. With extensive industry experience, St. Ledger previously served as Splunk's President of Worldwide Field Operations, overseeing the growth of the SaaS business from nearly $700 million in revenue to an impressive $2.5 billion.

Lastly, Faiza Hughell is currently serving as the Chief Revenue Officer at Tebra. Hughell, who has garnered numerous prestigious awards over her lengthy career, previously held the role of SVP of SMB. In that capacity, she played a pivotal role in elevating the organization's SMB business from $23 million to an impressive annual recurring revenue exceeding $1 billion.

Please join us in celebrating The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2023.

This year's awardees include Therese Tucker (BlackLine), Kim Crawford Goodman (Smarsh), Jana Hey (WorkWave), Katherine Kostereva (Creatio), Renee Krug(Transflo), Elizabeth Harz (Veriato), Paula Hansen (Alteryx), Hope Krutz (EAB), Fay Sien Goon (AppFolio), Cathie Hall (IFS), Audrey Gato (Phreesia), Divya Ghatak (SentinelOne), Nikki Brewer (PROS), Jennifer Griffin Smith (Acquia), Christina Augustine (Bloomreach), Faiza Hughell (Tebra), Michelle Engle (UserTesting), Anneliese Schulz (Syncron AB), Jeaneen Andrews-Feldman (Simpli.fi), Christine Kaszubski (Pindrop), Brook McShane Bock (Lightspeed Systems), Katie Gross (Suzy), Carey Lewis (Island), Steph Do (Tropic), Jennifer Murphy (StarTree), Lauren Thames (Clearwave Corporation), Kristie Invie (Amplifire), Kristina Agassi (Sisense), and Danielle Cheah (Improbable), among other notable leaders. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

