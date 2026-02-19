The Software Report Announces The Top Women Leaders in Software of 2025

The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Software of 2025.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce The Top Women Leaders in Software of 2025. These women are leading key functions inside some of the most widely used, fast-growing, and technically complex software organizations. Their work spans product, engineering, revenue, marketing, and operations—often in roles where decisions directly shape company direction and customer outcomes.

In 2025, software companies faced mounting pressure to deliver clearer value, faster execution, and more scalable systems. This year's awardees helped meet that moment—whether by launching new AI tools, sharpening go-to-market strategy, or rebuilding infrastructure for better performance. Their leadership reflects what it takes to sustain momentum as platforms mature and customer demands grow more specific.

Among the standout leaders, Kriti Sharma took the helm of IFS Nexus Black in July 2025 and led the launch of Resolve, an industrial AI tool embedded in frontline operations. At Blackbird.AI, Chief Revenue Officer Anna Osborn helped drive 118% ARR growth in 2025 by strengthening go-to-market strategy and scaling adoption of the company's narrative intelligence platform. And Emma McGrattan, Chief Technology Officer of Actian, oversaw the release of the MCP Server in October 2025, enabling enterprise data to flow directly into AI assistants while strengthening the company's broader data intelligence offering.

Carefully selected through a close review of each leader's impact, this year's awardees reflect the depth and range of talent shaping the future of enterprise software. Please join us in recognizing The Top Women Leaders in Software of 2025.

This year's awardees include Kriti Sharma (IFS), Siobhan Byron (Finastra), Emma McGrattan (Actian), Nicole Milstead (Agiloft), Anna Osborn (Blackbird.AI), and Jo Mills (Fuel50). To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/.

