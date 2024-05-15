The Software Report Announces Top 25 Cloud Computing Executives of 2024

The Software Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Cloud Computing Executives of 2024.

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Software Report is pleased to announce the Top 25 Cloud Computing Executives of 2024. Once considered a vague concept to those outside the tech realm, the cloud now has a ubiquitous presence across several industries. Statista predicts that the global cloud computing market will reach an estimated ~$680 billion by the end of this year, and a recent IBM survey found that 65% of respondents who identified as "optimizers" credited cloud computing for helping them reduce time to market. Amidst this rapid evolution, the cloud landscape can appear daunting to business leaders, but it also presents a world of opportunities.

This year's honorees represent the pinnacle of expertise across all facets of cloud computing. CEO and Co-Founder Adam Harris has helped connect more marketplaces in the hospitality industry than any other software company at Cloudbeds. At Druva, Co-Founder and CEO Jaspreet Singhis oversees the only vendor to ensure data protection across the most common data risks backed by a $10 million guarantee. Also among this year's recipients is Kelly Kennedy, Chief Revenue Officer at Zeta Global, who has produced a record number of multi-year enterprise platform sales to boost her organization's revenue.

From pioneering cloud-based security and compliance solutions to comprehensive managed cloud services and Infrastructure-as-a-Service offerings, these executives are at the forefront, delivering innovative and state-of-the-art solutions to businesses worldwide. Please join us in recognizing the accomplishments of the Top 25 Cloud Computing Executives of 2024.

This year's awardees include Martin Hunt (Verkada), among other notable executives. To view the full list, visit https://www.thesoftwarereport.com/

