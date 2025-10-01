The Solomon Organization Chooses 3V Infrastructure to Expand EV Charging Nationwide with No-Cost Solution for Multifamily Properties

"We built 3V to remove the financial and operational barriers for property owners by fully funding, installing, and managing charging infrastructure long-term." Aubrey Gunnels, CEO, 3V Infrastructure Post this

"EV charging is quickly becoming a must-have amenity in multifamily communities," said Aubrey Gunnels, CEO of 3V Infrastructure. "We built 3V to remove the financial and operational barriers for property owners by fully funding, installing, and managing charging infrastructure long-term, allowing owners to meet resident demand for this amenity without taking on cost or complexity."

3V approaches EV charging investments like traditional infrastructure. Additionally, by leveraging portfolio-wide scaling and hyperlocal demand analysis, 3V right-sizes charging installations to balance short-term property needs with long-term market growth, while ensuring charger reliability for residents.

"At Solomon, we're dedicated to enhancing the lives of our residents, and offering amenities like at-home charging is an increasingly important part of that," said Dan McInerney, COO of The Solomon Organization. "3V's unique model will help us meet evolving resident expectations and stay competitive, without the financial or operational burden."

"Successfully deploying EV charging across a large portfolio requires a focus on both the resident experience and the owner's operational needs," said Joseph Zulewski, Vice President of US Sales at SWTCH. "We're proud to provide the technology that helps 3V deliver on both fronts, offering powerful management tools for property owners and a simple, reliable charging experience for their residents."

About 3V Infrastructure

3V Infrastructure is an EV charging investor, advisor, and operator. 3V is accelerating access to EV charging infrastructure by eliminating the steep upfront costs and ongoing expenses required to deploy Level 2 EV charging at scale. By managing every aspect—from design and installation to maintenance and upgrades—3V removes the financial and operational burden for property owners. Backed by an affiliate of Greenbacker Capital Management, 3V is working with national multifamily portfolio companies to deliver affordable, reliable, and convenient EV charging across entire multifamily portfolios as a risk-free amenity that boosts property value and resident satisfaction.

About The Solomon Organization

Founded in 1977 by Marc Solomon, who subsequently welcomed Mark R. Rosen, Esq. as partner, New Jersey-based The Solomon Organization, LLC is privately-held operator of apartment homes targeted at the biggest part of the market—the middle. The Solomon Organization currently owns and manages more than 22,000 residential apartment homes in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. For more information on the Solomon Organization, LLC and its communities, please visit www.solomonorg.com.

About SWTCH

SWTCH is pioneering EV charging solutions for multifamily, commercial, and workplace properties across North America. SWTCH leverages the latest technology available to help building owners and operators deploy EV charging by tapping into their existing grid infrastructure. Through constant innovation and an extensive partnership network, SWTCH provides the most profitable and unique business model for multi-tenant buildings to stay competitive.

Media Contact

Laurel Case, 3V Infrastructure, 1 315-663-6780, [email protected], https://www.3vinfrastructure.com/

SOURCE 3V Infrastructure