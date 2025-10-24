The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN) Surpasses 1,650,000 Members Across 50 Professionally-Managed Innovation Groups on LinkedIn

The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN) today announced a major community milestone: more than 1,650,000 members have joined its 50 innovation-focused LinkedIn groups, making TSPN one of the largest professionally managed ecosystems for innovators, creators, and growth leaders on LinkedIn. Built around practical innovation and real-world results, TSPN's portfolio spans artificial intelligence, marketing, HR, training and learning, metaverse/VR, sustainability, and healthcare.

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN) today announced a major community milestone: more than 1,650,000 members have joined its 50 innovation-focused LinkedIn groups, making TSPN one of the largest professionally managed ecosystems for innovators, creators, and growth leaders on LinkedIn. Built around practical innovation and real-world results, TSPN's portfolio spans artificial intelligence, marketing, HR, training and learning, metaverse/VR, sustainability, and healthcare, among other high-impact domains.

Founded and led by Gerald "Solutionman" Haman—a former executive at Procter & Gamble, a former Northwestern University professor, and widely recognized as the #1 Most Connected AI Innovator on LinkedIn—TSPN has accelerated group growth significantly over the past year as professionals seek credible, moderated spaces for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and opportunity.

"This milestone isn't just about size—it's about signal over noise," said Gerald "Solutionman" Haman, Founder of The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN). "Our members join because they want curated expertise, quality connections, and consistent programming. We design our groups like modern innovation academies—professionally managed, and laser-focused on helping members learn faster, build smarter, and network better."

A HISTORY OF CONSISTENT, CURATED GROWTH

From its first LinkedIn communities to today's network of 50 professionally managed groups, TSPN has steadily expanded by focusing on member value and outcomes. Over the last 12 months, the network has seen surging participation driven by:

Explosive interest in AI adoption across every function and industry

Greater demand for credible, moderated communities as social noise increases

TSPN's predictable monthly programming, which converts passive members into active collaborators

MONTHLY PROGRAMMING THAT SCALES LEARNING AND OPPORTUNITY

TSPN complements its online communities with high-energy, high-value live programs that consistently attract 50,000+ participants each month:

First Wednesday of every month — TSPN's flagship Innovation & Networking series connects members across all 50 groups for case studies, lightning talks, and speed-networking.

Third Thursday of every month — TSPN's AI Innovation Summit convenes thought leaders, practitioners, and solution providers to share practical playbooks and demos shaping the future of work.

These events are professionally produced, moderated for quality, and designed to help members move from ideas → pilots → measurable results.

WHY PROFESSIONALS CHOOSE TSPN'S LINKEDIN GROUPS

Members join TSPN groups to accelerate:

Learning — Curated conversations, expert AMAs, and pragmatic frameworks (not theory).

Networking — Access to serious peers and partners—founders, operators, and enterprise leaders.

Visibility — Thought-leadership opportunities, speaking slots, and showcase moments for your work.

Deal-flow & Talent — Warm introductions that lead to pilots, hires, collaborations, and customers.

Career Mobility — A credible platform for publishing insights and growing your professional brand.

Managed Community — Professional moderation, clear rules, and zero tolerance for low-value posts.

SEE ALL 50 GROUPS AND REQUEST TO JOIN See All 50 Groups & Request

Explore the full list of TSPN's professionally managed LinkedIn communities—organized by theme and industry—and request to join with a single click https://solutionpeople.com

Tip: LinkedIn allows you to join up to 100 groups. Consider optimizing your membership mix—join high-value groups and leave those that no longer serve your goals. TSPN's list makes it easy to select the most relevant communities for your work.

FAST FACTS

Network size: 1,650,000+ members across 50 LinkedIn groups

Focus areas: AI, Marketing, HR & Talent Development, Training & Learning, Metaverse/VR, Sustainability, Healthcare, and more

Programs: First Wednesday — Innovation & Networking; Third Thursday — AI Innovation Summit

Attendance: 50,000+ total attendees each month across TSPN's live programs

Leadership: Founded by Gerald "Solutionman" Haman, former P&G executive and Northwestern professor; recognized as the #1 Most Connected AI Innovator on LinkedIn

ABOUT THE SOLUTIONPEOPLE NETWORK (TSPN)

The SolutionPeople Network (TSPN) is a professionally managed ecosystem of 50 innovation-focused LinkedIn groups with 1,650,000+ members around the world. TSPN designs curated communities and monthly programs that help professionals learn faster, connect smarter, and create measurable results. TSPN was founded by Gerald "Solutionman" Haman, an innovation strategist known for building large-scale communities and practical toolkits that accelerate creative problem-solving and business growth.

