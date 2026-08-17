The Solutions Team Named the 112th Fastest-Growing IT Services Company in America on the 2026 Inc. 5000

A surgery center that goes down at 7 a.m. has a waiting room full of people and a schedule that isn't going to reschedule itself. Post this

TST is a managed IT and cybersecurity provider, and it made a decision early on that most of its competitors did not: pick a lane and stay in it. The company works almost entirely inside specialty practices: oral and maxillofacial surgery, ENT, OBGYN, orthopedics, dermatology, and facial and plastic surgery. It charges a flat monthly fee rather than billing hourly, which means TST is paid the same whether a practice's network runs clean or falls over. The incentive is to keep it running.

"A surgery center that goes down at 7 a.m. has a waiting room full of people and a schedule that isn't going to reschedule itself," said Todd Gooden, founder and CEO. "That is a very different problem from an office where somebody can't print. A lot of IT companies will take a specialty practice as an account and then service it like everything else on the list. We'd rather be the company that already knows which practice management system it is, which version, and how it breaks."

Gooden started The Solutions Team in 2007, his third company. He was the youngest person named to the Mississippi Business Journal's Top 40 Under 40 in 1996, at 24, and the same publication named him one of Mississippi's Top CEOs in 2020. TST has been named a Best Place to Work by the Mississippi Business Journal for six consecutive years, and appeared on CRN's 2024 Managed Service Provider list in the fast-growth category. This is the company's first year on the Inc. 5000.

"The biggest stat I care about is 112," Gooden said. "Overall rank puts us next to companies that have nothing to do with what we do. Number 112 out of every IT Services company in the country is a comparison that actually means something, and so is being the second fastest-growing business, not just IT company, in our own metro area. Our tagline is seamless IT, relentless support, and relentless is the part I'd point to. What Inc. really measured is a lot of people answering the phone early and staying late, and a lot of practice administrators deciding to stick with us. I'd like them to know we noticed."

The Inc. 5000 is one of the more difficult private-company rankings to qualify for. Companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, independent, and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. Among the 5,000 companies on this year's list, the median three-year growth rate was 130%, and the group has collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Chobani and Patagonia.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance, it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, October 14-16 in Dallas, Texas. The top 500 will appear in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. The complete list, with company profiles and a database searchable by industry and location, is at www.inc.com/inc5000.

INC. 5000 LIST METHODOLOGY

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

ABOUT THE SOLUTIONS TEAM

The Solutions Team (TST) is a managed IT and cybersecurity provider headquartered in Flowood, Mississippi, serving specialty healthcare and specialty dental practices in 43 states. Founded in 2007 by Todd Gooden, TST replaces the traditional break/fix model with flat-fee, fully managed IT: network management, cybersecurity, cloud and disaster recovery, business VoIP, and Device-as-a-Service, delivered by U.S.-based staff under a single promise: seamless IT, relentless support. Learn more at mysolutionsteam.com.

ABOUT INC.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Todd Gooden, The Solutions Team, 1 877-226-9478, [email protected], https://mysolutionsteam.com

SOURCE The Solutions Team