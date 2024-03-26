The Sondergaard Group Leads InnovationForce's Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round

"This data is the perfect source for their AI engine to build a competitive moat around their SaaS platform and disrupt an innovation management market projected to hit $6 billion by 2030." Post this

Sondergaard brings his wealth of expertise and strategic vision as a former Executive Vice President of Research & Advisory for Gartner. He is recognized as a trailblazer with deep market knowledge of the innovation management market. In addition to Sondergaard, investors include 13 fellow Harvard Business School alumni from around the world who represent various industry verticals InnovationForce will target, from leading energy and pharmaceutical companies to management consulting firms and large financial institutions.

"InnovationForce is a North Carolina-based women and minority-owned startup delivering a proprietary AI-driven software solution working with utilities first, a key sector needing innovation to fight climate change," said Joseph Germain, founder of Three Rivers Growth Advisors and former SVP of Product and Innovation at U.S. Bank. "Having navigated innovation initiatives within the highly regulated financial services industry, I believe the InnovationForce platform is poised to assist any industry seeking a more streamlined approach to innovation."

"I credit Kim and Linda for sticking to their core values and finding product-market fit in the tough utility market," said former Salesforce.com executive and angel investor Jason Wild. "I applaud their perseverance, which is paying off with their loyal set of utility customers who are making decisions 85% faster while managing larger innovation portfolios. Thanks to InnovationForce, these utilities are tackling big challenges like grid modernization and decarbonization while individual innovators can drive industry-wide transformation that will lead the clean energy transition."

"We have invested early in several tech companies that have had big exits and know how to spot a winning formula," said Sanjay Mundra of the SkyBridge Group. "InnovationForce is one of those opportunities, and we were excited to see the validation the team received from Fast Company last week, listing InnovationForce as one of the world's top 10 most innovative companies in the workforce solution category with major players like Zoom, Loom, Notion, and Shopify."

"Having the support from this caliber of investors at an early stage has allowed us to reach our goals faster," said Kim Getgen, InnovationForce's Founder and CEO. "They weren't afraid to believe in us as women founders who are often underestimated and underrepresented. Thanks to our investors, we have what it takes to not only create a purpose-driven company but one that will have the staying power to serve the needs of these very large customers who believe that by democratizing innovation, they can help solve some of the world's most pressing challenges in energy, infrastructure, human health and well beyond."

