The Soul of Asakusa Wrapped: "Tsutsumi, Japanese Artisan Crepes" Set for Grand Opening in Sawtelle this April

Featuring exclusive collaborations with Tokyo's famed Kamon-no-ko and handcrafted layers that tell a "Beautiful Story" in every bite.
LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The culinary landscape of Sawtelle Boulevard is about to welcome a new level of craftsmanship with the arrival of Tsutsumi, Japanese Artisan Crepes. Currently in its soft opening phase, the shop is preparing for its Grand Opening in early April 2026. Bringing the essence of Tokyo's historic Asakusa district to Los Angeles, Tsutsumi offers a sensory dessert experience centered around its concept: "A Beautiful Story, Wrapped."
✳︎A Journey to Asakusa: Two Signature Masterpieces
Tsutsumi's menu is headlined by two exclusive creations supervised by Kamon-no-ko, one of Tokyo's most celebrated traditional crepe houses.
- "Asakusa Twilight" ($13.95): A visual and flavorful tribute to a Tokyo sunset. Featuring premium Valrhona chocolate from France paired with fragrant hojicha (roasted green tea). This crepe takes the diner on a journey—starting with light whipped cream, refreshing vanilla ice cream, and concluding with a sophisticated blend of hojicha custard and tart raspberry sauce.
- "Kamon No.1" ($13.95): Adorned with a traditional Japanese crest (Kamon), this crepe blends New York cheesecake, hojicha custard, and blonde chocolate for a refined, adult sweetness that lingers beautifully.
✳︎The Artisan Standard: Daily Handcrafted Excellence
The crepe itself—the heart of our offering—is made with generous amounts of butter and milk, delivering a rich flavor that can be fully enjoyed even on its own.
All fillings, including our light yet indulgent creams, are carefully handcrafted from scratch each morning in our in-store kitchen.
With every bite, we strive to deliver a true expression of quality—where the freshness of ingredients and the dedication of our craftsmen come together to create an authentic taste experience.
✳︎Two Distinct Signature Styles
- CLOUD CREPE: A celebration of lightness. Generously filled with an airy, melt-in-your-mouth whipped cream and signature diplomat cream, it delivers the elegance of a perfectly crafted parfait in a handheld format.
- TORCH BRÛLÉE: An indulgent contrast of textures. Topped with a silky custard and torched right before your eyes to create a crisp, golden caramelized finish.
A Story That Continues
Following the Grand Opening, Tsutsumi plans to expand its narrative with new Kamon-no-ko collaborations, U.S.-exclusive flavors, and a selection of savory crepes for the lunchtime crowd.
A Beautiful Story, Wrapped.
Our concept is "A short story in a tiny crepe."
Within each small crepe, we layer Japanese tradition with modern sensibility, creating a multi-layered experience of flavor.
Carefully crafted to keep every bite exciting until the very end, we invite you to experience this "story of taste" in Sawtelle.
Opening Information
Soft Opening: Now – Early April
Grand Opening: Early April (TBD)
Hours:
Mon–Thu, Sun: 1:00 PM – 10:30 PM
Fri–Sat: 1:00 PM – 11:30 PM
Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve
Address: 2047 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/tsutsumicrepe/
Media Contact
Mischa Hayase, Bloom & Co, 1 213-214-8362, [email protected]
SOURCE Tsutsumi
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