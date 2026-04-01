The Soul of Asakusa Wrapped: "Tsutsumi, Japanese Artisan Crepes" Set for Grand Opening in Sawtelle this April

We don't just fill a crepe; we architect it. From our house-made diplomat cream to the historic hojicha of Asakusa, every layer is precisely calibrated to evolve with every bite, ensuring a perfect balance from the first taste to the very last. Post this

Tsutsumi's menu is headlined by two exclusive creations supervised by Kamon-no-ko, one of Tokyo's most celebrated traditional crepe houses.

"Asakusa Twilight" ($13.95): A visual and flavorful tribute to a Tokyo sunset. Featuring premium Valrhona chocolate from France paired with fragrant hojicha (roasted green tea). This crepe takes the diner on a journey—starting with light whipped cream, refreshing vanilla ice cream, and concluding with a sophisticated blend of hojicha custard and tart raspberry sauce.

"Kamon No.1" ($13.95): Adorned with a traditional Japanese crest (Kamon), this crepe blends New York cheesecake, hojicha custard, and blonde chocolate for a refined, adult sweetness that lingers beautifully.

✳︎The Artisan Standard: Daily Handcrafted Excellence

The crepe itself—the heart of our offering—is made with generous amounts of butter and milk, delivering a rich flavor that can be fully enjoyed even on its own.

All fillings, including our light yet indulgent creams, are carefully handcrafted from scratch each morning in our in-store kitchen.

With every bite, we strive to deliver a true expression of quality—where the freshness of ingredients and the dedication of our craftsmen come together to create an authentic taste experience.

✳︎Two Distinct Signature Styles

CLOUD CREPE: A celebration of lightness. Generously filled with an airy, melt-in-your-mouth whipped cream and signature diplomat cream, it delivers the elegance of a perfectly crafted parfait in a handheld format.

TORCH BRÛLÉE: An indulgent contrast of textures. Topped with a silky custard and torched right before your eyes to create a crisp, golden caramelized finish.

A Story That Continues

Following the Grand Opening, Tsutsumi plans to expand its narrative with new Kamon-no-ko collaborations, U.S.-exclusive flavors, and a selection of savory crepes for the lunchtime crowd.

A Beautiful Story, Wrapped.

Our concept is "A short story in a tiny crepe."

Within each small crepe, we layer Japanese tradition with modern sensibility, creating a multi-layered experience of flavor.

Carefully crafted to keep every bite exciting until the very end, we invite you to experience this "story of taste" in Sawtelle.

Opening Information

Soft Opening: Now – Early April

Grand Opening: Early April (TBD)

Hours:

Mon–Thu, Sun: 1:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Fri–Sat: 1:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Closed: Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve

Address: 2047 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/tsutsumicrepe/

Media Contact

Mischa Hayase, Bloom & Co, 1 213-214-8362, [email protected]

SOURCE Tsutsumi