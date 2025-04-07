The Southern Bank Appoints Veteran Banker M.J. "J." Huggins III as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

"Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to elevate The Southern Bank and redefine what a community bank can be." Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome J. Huggins to our leadership team," said Jamin M. Hujik, CEO of Southern Financial Corporation, and Executive Vice-Chairman of The Southern Bank. "J.'s deep understanding of community banking, combined with his proven track record of leadership and passion for serving local businesses and families, makes him the perfect choice to drive our next phase of growth."

Southern Financial Corporation Board Chairman Andy Mitchell echoed the excitement, adding: "J. has a remarkable ability to lead community banks to success. His experience, vision, and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and enhance our customer experience."

Huggins most recently served as Director of Credit Risk Management at United Bank, following 23 successful years with Crescent Bank, later CresCom Bank, where he held key executive positions, including President, Secretary, and Director. He has also held leadership roles at Carolina First Bank and C&S Bank in Atlanta.

"This was an opportunity I simply could not pass up," said J. Huggins. "I'm excited to reunite with an exceptional team, including Jamin Hujik and Scott Frierson, who were instrumental in building CresCom's success. Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to elevate The Southern Bank and redefine what a community bank can be."

Beyond his executive experience, Huggins is deeply involved in the banking industry and local community. He serves on the board of the Business Development Corporation of South Carolina, as well as the Wall College of Business at Coastal Carolina University, where he was previously honored as Outstanding Alumnus of the Year.

A graduate of the LSU Graduate School of Banking and Coastal Carolina University, Huggins is originally from Myrtle Beach, S.C., and now resides in Charleston, S.C., with his wife. His two sons have followed in his footsteps, both working in the financial industry.

With Huggins joining the team, The Southern Bank is poised for strategic expansion, enhanced customer experience, and deeper community engagement. His leadership marks an exciting new chapter for the institution as it continues its mission to strengthen local economies and serve the financial needs of its communities.

To learn more about The Southern Bank's vision for the future, visit thesouthern.bank.

