The Spa at Yellow Creek Launches RE•MEDĒ™, a New Space for Advanced Wellness and Restorative Rituals in Akron

The new concept expands Yellow Creek's wellness offerings with therapies such as infrared sauna, cold plunge, PEMF, halotherapy, HOCATT ozone therapy, Frequency Specific Microcurrent, and CryoWave Thermal Shock.

AKRON, Ohio, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Spa at Yellow Creek is expanding its vision of whole-person wellness with the launch of RE•MEDĒ™, a new concept in Akron dedicated to advanced wellness, restorative rituals, and personalized recovery experiences.

Created as an extension of The Spa at Yellow Creek, RE•MEDĒ™ brings together a curated blend of modern wellness modalities — including infrared sauna, cold plunge, PEMF, halotherapy, HOCATT ozone therapy, Frequency Specific Microcurrent, and CryoWave Thermal Shock — in a calm, elevated setting designed to support how guests feel, function, and recover.

For 20 years, The Spa at Yellow Creek has served Akron and Northeast Ohio with a thoughtful, personalized approach to care. The introduction of RE•MEDĒ™ marks a natural next chapter in that evolution, expanding beyond traditional spa services to meet the growing interest in recovery-focused and integrative wellness experiences.

"We've been part of this community for two decades, and we've seen how the pace and pressure of modern life affect the way people feel every day," said Scott Vazinski, Executive Director. "RE•MEDĒ™ is our way of bringing meaningful recovery and wellness innovations to Akron and Northeast Ohio. These are intentional tools and experiences designed to help people feel restored, grounded, and more like themselves again."

At the center of RE•MEDĒ™ are restorative rituals — intentional treatment stacks designed to target guests' most pressing recovery needs in an approachable yet elevated way. These experiences are built around how someone feels, functions, and wants to recover. Some signature experiences include:

The Deep Rest Ritual — pairing infrared sauna, Frequency Specific Microcurrent, and PEMF to guide the body into deep relaxation and support more restorative sleep

The Quiet Chill — designed to help lower internal temperature, reduce systemic heat, and ease mental tension through PEMF, halotherapy, and cold plunge

The Mental Fog Lift — combining PEMF, HOCATT, and cold plunge to help restore clarity, focus, and energy

The Skin-Deep Ritual — featuring oxygenating ozone steam, Frequency Specific Microcurrent, and infrared sauna to support collagen production, detoxification, and a more luminous complexion

RE•MEDĒ™ also offers memberships for guests who want to make advanced wellness and recovery part of their ongoing routine, with options designed to support consistency, personalization, and long-term wellness.

To introduce the community to the new space, The Spa at Yellow Creek is offering a Spring Reset introductory experience for $75, giving guests an opportunity to explore the RE•MEDĒ™ circuit and discover how advanced wellness therapies can support their personal wellness goals.

For more information, press materials, or to book a visit, please visit www.yellowcreekspa.com/press.

About The Spa at Yellow Creek

Located in Akron, Ohio, The Spa at Yellow Creek is a boutique wellness destination serving Akron and Northeast Ohio through massage, skincare, body treatments, fitness, and advanced recovery experiences in a warm, elevated setting. Founded 20 years ago by a board-certified OB-GYN and advocate for innovation in healthcare, the spa is rooted in a philosophy of prevention, wellness, and whole-person care. With more than two decades of clinical experience and a passion for bringing forward-thinking therapies to the region, the founder has long embraced a holistic approach that draws from the best of both Western and Eastern medicine. Today, The Spa at Yellow Creek remains dedicated to personalized care, restorative wellness, and serving the community with excellence.

Media Contact

Mary Vaccaro, The Spa at Yellow Creek, 1 3309906708, [email protected], www.yellowcreekspa.com

SOURCE The Spa at Yellow Creek