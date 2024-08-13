The Spanish Group Language Translation Service Announces it is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015 Certified

"To earn these selective ISO certifications, translation services must deliver verified quality improvement systems, yearly internal and external audits, and full compliance with information management protocols ensuring document confidentiality," explains The Spanish Group CEO Salvador Ordorica. Post this

For important legal, medical, and other language translations, The Spanish Group advises that consumers should look for language translation services that use trained linguistics pros and have earned ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015 Certificates.

There are three reasons, in particular, The Spanish Group recommends looking for these hallmarks of excellence:

Accuracy: the best possible, culturally-correct translations and localizations.

Quality: these tough requirements ensure not only accuracy but a premium translation experience.

Expertise: professionals with real-world, industry-specific experience.

"The ISO certifications in the language translation industry are an indication that the company is sufficiently experienced and has demonstrated a sufficient level of quality to guarantee a superior product," said Ordorica. "It can be difficult for a client to check the accuracy of a translation if they don't speak the language; these certifications are a great way to verify that a chosen service will deliver an accurate translation."

The Spanish Group, which has translated and localized more than 20 million documents, proudly displays its ISO certifications as a mark of its commitment to excellence.

The Spanish Group is USCIS-approved and offers translation and localization in more than 90 languages by professional translators all over the globe who are native speakers and deeply experienced specialists in a variety of fields. Every translation is then proofread by another specially trained linguistic professional employing strict quality control measures to ensure complete accuracy.

ABOUT THE SPANISH GROUP

Founded in 2013 by Salvador Ordorica, CEO, The Spanish Group is an internationally recognized ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015 certified translation service offering over 90 languages and unparalleled language precision, localization, cost effectiveness, and efficiency. The Spanish Group sets itself apart by working with certified, professionally trained linguists all over the globe who are native speakers and deeply experienced specialists in a variety of fields.

The Spanish Group is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, law firms, small businesses, universities, embassies, and other governmental agencies to deliver accurate, culturally-correct translations and localizations that help them operate seamlessly across multiple languages.

For more information, visit: https://thespanishgroup.org/.

Media Contact

pam abrahamsson, The Spanish Group, 1 5032989749, [email protected] , https://thespanishgroup.org/

SOURCE The Spanish Group