The Spanish Group on INC 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Time with Year-Over-Year Growth and Expansion

"We're so proud to be recognized again as an INC 5000 company among this distinguished group of businesses that produce jobs and economic growth, as well as display a level of excellence we strive every day to meet," said The Spanish Group CEO Salvador Ordorica.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs. The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. By 2023, they added 10,689 jobs and $5.5 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About The Spanish Group

Founded in 2013 by Salvador Ordorica, CEO, The Spanish Group is an internationally recognized ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015 certified translation service offering 123 languages and unparalleled language precision, localization, cost effectiveness, and efficiency. The Spanish Group sets itself apart by working with certified, professionally trained linguists all over the globe who are native speakers and deeply experienced specialists in a variety of fields. The Spanish Group is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, law firms, small businesses, universities, embassies, and other governmental agencies to deliver accurate, culturally-correct translations and localizations that help them operate seamlessly across multiple languages. For more information, visit: https://thespanishgroup.org/.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information and methodology, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

pam abrahamsson, The Spanish Group, 1 503-298-9749, [email protected], https://thespanishgroup.org/

