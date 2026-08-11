The Sphere of Light Coming to Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point

The Roots of Humanity Foundation and Thanksgiving Point are proud to announce The King and Diane Husein Sphere of Light

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Roots of Humanity Foundation and Thanksgiving Point are proud to announce The King and Diane Husein Sphere of Light, a monumental stained-glass architectural landmark celebrating the shared story of humanity, is coming to Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Point.

The Sphere of Light is a multi-story architectural work featuring hundreds of handcrafted stained-glass panels. Created at Holdman Studios in Lehi, Utah, each panel illustrates the ideas, virtues and defining moments that have shaped the human journey.

Spanning more than 10,000 square feet of illustrative glass, The Sphere of Light is designed to educate, uplift and unite people through the transformative power of art. More than a building, it will serve as a sanctuary for reflection, a place of learning and a center for cultural events, educational programs, and community gatherings.

Guests will be able to experience the artwork from multiple perspectives through balconies and viewing galleries while enjoying inspiring meditation and reflection rooms, an interactive children's center, auditoriums and performance halls, multi-purpose learning rooms, event spaces, and gardens connecting nature with art and light.

"Ashton Gardens is a natural home for the Sphere of Light—a place that will draw people from Utah and around the world," said Max Brown, president of the Roots of Humanity Foundation. "And its greatest legacy will be what it inspires people to do when they leave. Together, we are creating a place that will educate, uplift and move people to make a positive difference in their families, communities and the world."

MEDIA EVENT

On Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, the Roots of Humanity Foundation and Thanksgiving Point will host a special event from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Ashton Gardens, 3900 Garden Drive, Lehi, Utah. The event will announce Ashton Gardens as the future home of The Sphere of Light and include remarks from project leaders, a look at the vision for the landmark and opportunities for interviews.

REMARKS BY:

Alan and Karen Ashton

Tom and Gayle Holdman

King and Diane Husein

Max Brown

ABOUT

The Roots of Humanity Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating the shared human story by celebrating light, connecting people and cultivating peace. The foundation is leading the creation of The King and Diane Husein Sphere of Light, a monumental stained-glass landmark designed to illuminate the ideas, virtues, cultures and defining moments that have shaped humanity. Through immersive art, education and community engagement, Roots of Humanity seeks to inspire people of all backgrounds to recognize their shared humanity, discover their own potential and carry forward the virtues that connect us.

Thanksgiving Point is a community-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building curiosity, creativity, and STEM confidence in children. Through immersive experiences, outreach initiatives, and more than 170 daily STEM discovery programs, Thanksgiving Point provides hands-on learning opportunities designed to help children explore, experiment, and develop essential problem-solving skills. The organization is deeply committed to helping underserved communities by expanding access to transformative educational experiences for children from all backgrounds.

Media Contact

Jessica Nordell, Thanksgiving Point, 1 8017687413, [email protected], Thanksgiving Point

SOURCE Thanksgiving Point